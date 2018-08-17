DISCONCERTING is probably an understatement about how you feel, when somebody tells you your livelihood may be in jeopardy.

But for retired researcher and soil scientist Paul Blackwell, there’s no point in massaging what he believes is a serious issue.

“Climate change may be a bigger threat to WA farmers than Ukraine wheat production,” Dr Blackwell said.

Given the extremes of heat and cold over the past 10 to 20 years, Dr Blackwell said watching how the future evolved was not an option.

Action is needed.

“The sooner we all try to test and modify new ideas that may save the farm budget, the sooner we learn what can work or fail on our own patch,” he said.

“Genetics offers real help, but it is not as direct as, and often slower than, changes in the way we farm with the biology we are familiar with.

“But the future climate for growing crops, pastures, fodder shrubs and anything else means planning for the future.

“And that should be starting today.”

One aspect of farming already is clear: monoculture farming is not working and diversity is the best bet.

That was addressed by Dr Blackwell earlier this month at a Northern Agricultural Catchment Council (NACC)-sponsored informal field walk at Perry St Quintin’s farm, Dartmoor, at north Yuna, to discuss ideas for future farming in the district.

The concept (see diagram) could have a general application that would see a more diverse approach to farming involving a mixed enterprise, and with self-sufficiency (power).

On the farm some of the ideas are based on the controlled traffic farming (CTF) system.

According to Dr Blackwell it seems unlikely that farms at family scale will easily survive a sequence of two very bad seasons (like 2017), relying on grain production alone.

“Livestock production and renewable energy offer two income streams that new CTF ideas can help,” he said.

With livestock production (not necessarily owned), strategies could include grazing pasture, sub-tropical grasses, fodder shrubs or failed crops, or selling failed crops or hayed crops to local feedlots.