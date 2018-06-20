EXCITING times are on the horizon for young gun Braden Hayes as his final semester of university is about to wrap up with a job prospect already in sight.

Coming from a 3400 hectare family farm at Quairading, with about 2000 Merino ewes and a broadacre cropping program including canola, wheat and barley, Braden had always known he had wanted to work in the agriculture industry.

But he was at a loss to decide exactly what to do, so opted for Curtin University’s agribusiness degree.

“I always knew I wanted to work in the agriculture sector but it’s such a massive industry, so it was about working out what interested me the most and I thought an agribusiness degree would give me broad exposure to the industry,” Braden said. “The degree has been good because it’s balanced well between the theory and practical side of the science and there’s also really good balance between the science and the business so it’s a unique degree compared to a lot of other ag degrees.

”The family farm, known as Kenmuir, has been in Braden’s family for more than 100 years and he said the passion of his parents, Greg and Jo, has been his biggest motivator throughout university and has driven him to try to break into the agriculture industry.

“My family and being from a farm have been my biggest influences – seeing how passionate mum and dad are just drives me and there is a feeling of safety knowing that it’s a good industry and my parents have made a living out of something they enjoy,” he said.

“I can’t fault the industry – it is one of the most rewarding and definitely now one of the most exciting industries which has proved its longevity and is probably one of the most important in WA and Australia.

”As with many young people, choosing a career path is no easy task and it certainly hasn’t been for Braden and work experience proved to be a crucial factor for finding the right road to head down.

For the first two years of his degree, Braden had thought that a position in the business sector of agriculture would suit him well, but work experience told him otherwise and prompted him to try something new which ended up being precision agriculture.