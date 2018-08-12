WITH last year’s disappointment behind him, Bencubbin farmer Brendan Geraghty couldn’t be any happier with how this season is shaping up.

Last year delivered a devastating blow in the Eastern Wheatbelt with many farmers suffering from a dry season and a late break, which came too late for most.

With hard red clays and sub-marginal soils making up more than half of the 6000-hectare program, Mr Geraghty made the tough decision to leave out 50 per cent of it last year.

He ended up averaging about 1.5 tonnes per hectare.

“The half that we didn’t get in would have yielded 0.3t/ha,” Mr Geraghty said.

The decision was not easy and was made with caution due to debts and loans still hanging over his head.

But with almost no rainfall to break through the ground and establish a growing environment, the decision proved beneficial.

“When you have a farm to pay off and debts, it makes it hard to not put a crop in,” he said.

“If you don’t get your program in you don’t get the returns.”

But this year has been a “bloody ripper”, according to Mr Geraghty, with another 11-17 millimetres of “awesomeness” last Wednesday.

With three blocks between Bencubbin and Wialki the rainfall this year has already provided a promising 180-220mm.

“I think this year is going to be one of the most important in the history of the shires out here,” Mr Geraghty said.

“I think it was pretty close with a lot of people almost out of the game.

“Maybe not out, but on their last legs.

“I just hope this season really does work out for them all out here.”

Mr Geraghty started his season on April 6 after 15mm fell over the Easter weekens.

With the little bit of moisture his crops started to come up in April and didn’t receive another drink until the end of May.

As worrying as it was, Mr Geraghty said the crop was able to hold on through the dry period although he thought the cabbage affect of his canola may be limited.

“We are tracking nicely,” he said.