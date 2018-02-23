 

Browning wins CBH vote

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
23 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Kondinin's Natalie Browning has been elected to the CBH Group board.
Kondinin's Natalie Browning has been elected to the CBH Group board.

KONDININ’s Natalie Browning has been elected to the CBH Group board, becoming the first female in the co-operative’s 85-year history to be voted to the leadership group.

Ms Browning was announced as the District 3 member director on Monday, after votes were finalised by the Western Australian Electoral Commission (WAEC).

The 34-year-old grower was one of four candidates - including Kondinin’s Lindsay Tuckwell, Bruce Rock’s Stephen Strange and York’s Rhys Turton - vying for the vacant position following the resignation of Pingelly grower John Hassell.

Ms Browning has 15 years farming experience, and runs a 100 per cent cropping program with her husband Karl and their three children Jace, Noah and Chloe on the family’s 6400 hectare property.

She sits on the CBH Grower Advisory Council, the Rabobank Client Council and the Narembeen District High School board.

Along with this, she is completing a commerce degree through Curtin University and has taken part in the Australian Institute of Company Directors program.

Ms Browning is a supporter of the CBH Group’s co-operative structure and has participated in the Executive Leadership Program: Co-operatives and Mutuals run through The University of Western Australia and the Australian Institute of Management.

CBH chairman Wally Newman congratulated Ms Browning on her appointment, and said her extensive farming and leadership experience would bring a lot to the board.

“We welcome Natalie’s appointment to the board, her deep background in farming and her experience on CBH’s Growers Advisory Council will bring valuable capabilities and perspectives to our board,” Mr Newman said.

“I’d like to personally thank all candidates for their involvement, it was a very well-run campaign by all with informed passion and importantly, respect for one another.”

Ms Browning will join Brian McAlpine and Simon Stead, who were re-elected unopposed to the board in District 1 and District 5 respectively at the close of nominations early this year.

The formal appointment of directors will take place at CBH’s 85th Annual General Meeting (AGM) tomorrow, Friday, February 23.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Do you have any plans to visit Esperance area?
light grey arrow
This inquiry is justified as WA Court of Appeal Chief Judge McClure backed Marsh's claim for
light grey arrow
This inquiry is justified as WA Court of Appeal Chief Judge McClure backed Marsh's claim for
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables