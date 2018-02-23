KONDININ’s Natalie Browning has been elected to the CBH Group board, becoming the first female in the co-operative’s 85-year history to be voted to the leadership group.

Ms Browning was announced as the District 3 member director on Monday, after votes were finalised by the Western Australian Electoral Commission (WAEC).

The 34-year-old grower was one of four candidates - including Kondinin’s Lindsay Tuckwell, Bruce Rock’s Stephen Strange and York’s Rhys Turton - vying for the vacant position following the resignation of Pingelly grower John Hassell.

Ms Browning has 15 years farming experience, and runs a 100 per cent cropping program with her husband Karl and their three children Jace, Noah and Chloe on the family’s 6400 hectare property.

She sits on the CBH Grower Advisory Council, the Rabobank Client Council and the Narembeen District High School board.

Along with this, she is completing a commerce degree through Curtin University and has taken part in the Australian Institute of Company Directors program.

Ms Browning is a supporter of the CBH Group’s co-operative structure and has participated in the Executive Leadership Program: Co-operatives and Mutuals run through The University of Western Australia and the Australian Institute of Management.

CBH chairman Wally Newman congratulated Ms Browning on her appointment, and said her extensive farming and leadership experience would bring a lot to the board.

“We welcome Natalie’s appointment to the board, her deep background in farming and her experience on CBH’s Growers Advisory Council will bring valuable capabilities and perspectives to our board,” Mr Newman said.

“I’d like to personally thank all candidates for their involvement, it was a very well-run campaign by all with informed passion and importantly, respect for one another.”

Ms Browning will join Brian McAlpine and Simon Stead, who were re-elected unopposed to the board in District 1 and District 5 respectively at the close of nominations early this year.

The formal appointment of directors will take place at CBH’s 85th Annual General Meeting (AGM) tomorrow, Friday, February 23.