 

Budding young farmers put to the test

RACHEL CLARKE
22 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Students Dane Fowler (left), Axel Wood, Cooper Bullin, Bryn Quicke, Mitchell Drozd, Hannah Husbands, Averlii Devlin, Elders Mingenew manager Jarrad Kupsc, and Dylan Johnson with Dave Bliss (front), Waratah, Perth, at the awards presentations last Wednesday afternoon.

Heifer competition judge and WA College of Agriculture, Morawa (WACAE) lecturer Billi Marshall (left) with the inaugural Elders sponsored Young Farmer competition winner Shannah Kanny, a Morawa year 12 student from Northern Gully and cattle and sheep section steward Brad Kupsch, Allaneena.

THE inaugural Elders Young Farmers Competition was a highlight of the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo last week.

WA College of Agriculture, Morawa students competed in a series of events on the expo’s first day.

Mingenew Expo event manager Taryn Winter said a team of judges marked and scored the 18 students with an overall winner announced at the end of the day.

They were judged on events including weed, seed and plant identification, fleece judging, machinery and parts identification, heifer and ewe judging and fencing.

Year 12 student Shannah Kanny won from year 11 students Cooper Bullin and Hannah Husbands and year 10 student Jack Homewood finishing fourth.

The judges gave students constructive feedback when marking and scoring, ensuring students got the most out of the experience.

Students also participated in other competitions, such as the heifer and flock ewe judging and amateur working dogs.

They also enjoyed time-out liaising with exhibitors, attend cooking demonstrations recognising the paddock to plate concept, investigating innovation in agriculture and meeting other agricultural students.

FarmWeekly

