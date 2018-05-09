 

Budget reaction from farm groups

09 May, 2018 10:33 AM
Farm organisations have praised this year’s Federal Budget.

Australia's biosecurity is set to benefit to the tune of $121.6 million and ag export growth to $51.5m in new initiative big spends. The Roads of Strategic Importance program received $3.5b for upgrades to key regional freight corridors. The Bruce Highway in Queensland gets $3.3b for upgrades.

A third round of the Building Better Regions fund got $200m to fund local governments and not-for-profit organisations to develop ner commercial enterprises. More than $260m for new satellite technology to enhance GPS applications such as smart farming

The popular small business $20,000 instant asset write-off has been extended for a third year, to June 30, 2019, but there will be no new spending on the Mobile Blackspot Program.

The National Farmers' Federation awarded the Budget a B grade, giving top marks for the Government's investment in trade, market access and biosecurity but deducting marks for overlooking regional telecommunications.

NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said the Budget recognised agriculture's contribution to the national economy, especially in terms of exports.

"The agriculture sector exports about three quarters of what we produce. "Developing global markets, protecting those markets and making it more efficient to transport produce is critical.

"Pleasingly, tonight's Budget delivers investment in all these areas."

"Biosecurity is the big push in the agriculture portfolio, with $101.6 million earmarked to better protect our borders"

Mr Mahar said the instant-asset write off extension was a popular move, but encouraged the government to make the measure permanent.

The Government also announced a study into the farm workforce, allocating $4 million for a farm workforce survey to assess labour shortfalls and the labour market in general.

"We also welcome the investment in rural health and education - both are key to strong, sustainable regional communities."

Unfortunately, the Budget overlooks the challenge of connectivity in our regional areas – failing to commit funding to the Mobile Blackspot Program.

“While this Government’s investment in new mobile towers has been strong, we’re now facing a situation where new investment will halt next financial year.

“This is a big disappointment for farmers who are waiting for a tower in their region,” Mr Mahar said.

FarmWeekly

