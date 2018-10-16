CONCERNS have been raised about the short time frame given to local governments to express their interest in housing the State’s long-demanded Bushfire Centre of Excellence (BCoE).

The State government announced its plans for the $18 million specialised BCoE in April, in a bid to “enhance bushfire management practices across the State, and provide a specialised facility for volunteers to train other volunteers in bushfire fighting”.

Plans for the centre were prompted by a key recommendation from the Ferguson inquiry into the 2016 Waroona Bushfires.

Since its announcement, speculation as to where the BCoE will be housed has been mounting, with the Collie, Mundaring, Murray and Serpentine-Jarrahdale shires among those suggested as potential locations by political parties and key stakeholders.

Local governments within the South West Land Division have been given the opportunity to express their interest in hosting the centre to the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) through a Request for Proposal on the TendersWA website, which opened on Friday, September 21.

As part of the Request for Proposal, local governments are required to provide information regarding suitable land and facilities for the BCoE within their shire, provide examples of any design or construction processes already undertaken, identify risks, challenges and concerns with the project, outline how the community would benefit from the centre, and describe its management plans with DFES.

Applications can be submitted until Wednesday, October 24.

The Association of Volunteer Bush Fire Brigades WA (AVBFB) has welcomed the open process, but voiced concerns that 33 days was not enough time for shires to fulfil submission requirements.

“There’s so many local governments that I’ve spoken to that want to put in for it, so I think it’s the only fair and equitable way to deal with it,” said AVBFB president Dave Gossage.

“There’s definitely not enough time – the time frames to achieve real consultation are not being met yet and I get a bit frustrated with that.