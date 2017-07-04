THE State government has committed to a second Bushfire Mitigation Summit next year, after key representatives from across WA gathered for the first time in Mandurah last week to discuss bushfire risk management.

Approximately 70 representatives from government agencies to volunteer associations and advocacy groups attended the invitation-only Bushfire Mitigation Summit last Friday.

WA Emergency Services Minister Fran Logan said the election-promised event provided an opportunity for experts on bushfire mitigation to gather in the same room and gain direction.

“Getting those people in the same room, many for the first time, to be able to sit down and really go through the issues was invaluable,” Mr Logan said.

“The summit also demonstrated how complex the task is with many of the issues falling under a range of government portfolios, including local government, environment, regional development, planning, lands and police.”

Mr Logan said a range of issues were discussed including the establishment of a rural fire service as recommended in the Ferguson Inquiry following the 2016 Waroona-Yarloop bushfire.

Recommendation 15 of the Ferguson Inquiry suggested a rural fire service be established as a separate entity of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES), or alternatively be established as a sub-department of DFES.

Mr Logan said he believed the general consensus of those at the summit was that a rural fire service should be formed as part of DFES.

“There was a number of options put forward but the larger number of proposals that were put forward were that a rural fire operation should emerge from within the Department of Fire and Emergency Services itself, not the creation of another stand alone bureaucracy,” he said.

“The reason why that came up time and time again from various people was because it related back to the issue of communications and working together.”

Mr Logan said improvements in communications were a necessity, and the introduction of a stand-alone rural fire service may complicate various agency relationships.