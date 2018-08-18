ROD Shemeld has come from the clouds to clinch the Aglime Sand Greens Championship of WA title at the Jurien Bay Country Golf Club last weekend.

The Calingri member fired a course-record four-under-par 68 to finish three shots clear of the chasing pack, gifting him his maiden title.

Shemeld started the day five shots back from overnight leader Chris Harris, Bakers Hill, before nailing several clutch birdies along the back nine to surge into contention.

A near-eagle opportunity went amiss on 17 with a chip-in hitting the flag, before a 20-foot par saver on 18 all but secured the title.

Youngster Josh Fewkes, Goldfields, was ultra-impressive in his debut at the much-loved event, finishing second with a total of one-over-par.

Veterans Michael Stirk, Pinjarra, and Ryan Sheridan, Brookton, pushed Shemeld all the way, however difficult final holes ruled both out of contention.

Daniel Negus, Northam and Gillam Jones, Mukinbudin, rounded out the top six at four-over-par.

Shemeld couldn’t believe his achievement post his final round, particularly after falling at the final hurdle last year.

“I am so happy, it’s really unexpected to be honest but I’m really pleased to win,” Shemeld said.

“It’s definitely a bit of redemption from last year.

“The nerves certainly got the better in 2017.

“I’ve come back this year probably a bit more mature after having another child.

“I behaved myself over the weekend which definitely helped.”

The first-time champion credited his putter as the key to victory, with several long-range attempts giving him plenty of momentum late in the round.

“I haven’t putted like that since I started playing golf,” Shemeld said.

“It saved me plenty over the weekend, my playing partners could definitely attest to that.”

Shemeld was in shock after his final 20-foot putt fell in the hole for par, giving up before the ball had even stopped.

“It was no chance off the face of the club,” he said.

“I kept watching it and it somehow landed in.