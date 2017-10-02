THE South West Saleyard Action Group (SWSAG) believes feedback given at public workshops on the future of the Boyanup saleyards was not a true representation of the views of key stakeholders in the South West beef industry.

Two public workshops were held at the Boyanup Hall a fortnight ago as part of the State government’s $100,000 budget commitment into a feasibility study for a new livestock precinct to replace the saleyards at Boyanup.

Deloitte Access Economics conducted the workshops after being commissioned to undertake the study on behalf of the Western Australian Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA).

SWSAG member and cattle producer Rodney Galati has criticised the decision to hold both of the meetings at Boyanup, saying other parts of the South West needed to be consulted to obtain an accurate consensus of what the cattle industry needed.

“Basically there was no representation from outside the Boyanup area,” Mr Galati said.

“They could have had meetings at Busselton, Collie, Harvey, Waroona, Pinjarra or even Serpentine and had a very different response.”

Mr Galati said although invitations to the workshop were sent to 200 users of the saleyards, many people who would be significantly affected by the future of the facility were unaware of the meetings, or unable to attend.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the meeting was part of the feasibility study and other stakeholders were being consulted.

“One on one interviews have been conducted with a wide range of industry participants,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“In addition, public sessions were advertised and held in the South West to give the opportunity to anyone with an interest to contribute.

“The top 200 users of Boyanup were sent specific invites, but there was no cap on the number of attendees to the sessions and any interested parties were welcome to attend.”

Five questions were asked of producers, livestock agents, carriers and processors who attended the meetings, including what a new facility would look like, where it should be located and whether a new facility was necessary?