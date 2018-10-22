WAFARMERS has urged the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to fast track its decision for the Esperance Extension to go ahead, following confirmation that assessments for the State Barrier Fence Esperance Extension were ongoing and the assessment report for WA Environment Minister Stephen Dawson was expected by the end of 2018.

WAFarmers Livestock Council representative and Esperance farmer Scott Pickering said that the extremely long process was a detriment to the Esperance community, in particular the farming community.

The process involved waiting for the EPA’s report, followed by a two-week public appeal period, and then waiting for Mr Dawson to consider the report and any public appeals before determining, in consultation with other ministers, whether the proposal would proceed, and if so, under what conditions.

“In late 2017 stakeholders were again asked to submit responses to the State Barrier Fence Esperance Expansion Assessment Process which concluded in January 2018,” Mr Pickering said.

“Prior to this, environmental impact assessments were undertaken and concluded that there was no requirement for offsets as no significant residual impact on flora, fauna or heritage was identified.

“Assessments have proved the Esperance Expansion fence will have little impact on the fauna and flora within the area so any further delays in building the fence are hard to justify.

“The drawn-out process has delayed the building of the Esperance Extension and looks to delay it for another 12 months.

“It is critical that the Esperance Expansion Fence is built as soon as possible to avoid further demise to the welfare of livestock within this very important and productive agricultural area of Western Australia.”

Mr Pickering said the majority of the proposed fence extension area, about 420 hectares, would be established on already cleared land which has chained firebreaks on the immediate edge of the farming land.

“About 120 kilometres of the 660km fence will be located on farmer’s boundary fence lines,” he said.