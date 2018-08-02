THEY may be rivals on the football field but when it comes to promoting the wool industry West Coast Eagles captain Shannon Hurn and Fremantle Dockers captain Nat Fyfe are on the same team – team wool.

Shannon, who comes from a sheep property at Angaston in South Australia’s Barossa Valley has joined Nat as part of the Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) Fibre of Football campaign.

As the State gears up this week for the second ‘Western Derby’ of the year between the Eagles and Dockers and rivalries are reignited, AWI brought the captains together last week to promote the wool industry.

The two joined forces for a photo shoot with AWI to promote the Fibre of Football program and the wool industry in general, supporting the farmers, shearers, transport operators, fashion designers and retailers behind the natural product.

Since 2014, the Fibre of Football campaign has highlighted the strong and enduring connections between Australian football and the wool industry.

Along with Nat, Geelong’s Tom Hawkins, Hawthorn’s Luke Breust, Melbourne’s Bernie Vince and Channel 7 commentator Hamish McLachlan have all shared their deep connection to the country as part of their involvement in the campaign.

The result of the photo shoot as you probably have already seen are the special pull-out posters in this week’s Farm Weekly featuring the high-profile footballers in their respective teams 100 per cent retro wool jumpers with Merino and Poll Merino rams from the Bolt family’s Claypans stud, Corrigin.

While it certainly wasn’t the first time they had been photographed in football jumpers, it was the first time they had been up close and personal holding a ram in a photo shoot, but it didn’t deter them and their country upbringing showed through.

As part of their involvement both Shannon and Nat also chatted with AWI’s Ellie Bigwood on the day and shared their views on the wool industry, along with some light banter on the photo shoot and football for the organisation’s The Yarn podcast which will be online today.