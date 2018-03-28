 

Career in Grain a perfect fit for Kayla

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
28 Mar, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

A CAREER within the agriculture industry was not always the obvious choice for Queensland’s Kayla Evans, but the 24-year-old has learnt just how vast the opportunities are within the sector following her new appointment at Careers in Grain.

Ms Evans is hoping to help others across WA take up opportunities within the grains sector, as part of her new role as Careers in Grain marketing and communications officer.

The 24-year-old takes over from Manjusha Thorpe and Grant Taylor, and will transition the Careers in Grain project to it’s implementation phase this year.

The Grains Industry Association of WA (GIWA) Careers in Grain project is funded by growers, industry, the State government and the tertiary education sector to attract, upskill and employ people in WA’s grains industry.

Having grown up on a mixed grain and cattle farm on the Darling Downs, Ms Evans has a long history with the grains sector and the broader agricultural landscape.

After completing high school in Queensland, Ms Evans moved west to complete a public relations and human resource management degree at Murdoch University.

She has since worked in various roles at Murdoch University, including student recruitment, business development and communications and events.

Ms Evans said her new position at Careers in Grain allowed her to utilise her experience in education in combination with her background in agriculture.

“I guess my passion recently has become the careers space and career education and then when this job came up and it was in agriculture, having grown up in the industry it seemed like a really good fit for me,” Ms Evans said.

After three weeks in her new role, Ms Evans said she was greatly optimistic about the varying opportunities available within the WA grains sector.

She said she hoped to convey that message to students studying a range of degrees.

“It’s overwhelmingly positive, everyone is looking to the future and at how we can keep moving WA grains ahead of our competitors,” Ms Evans said.

“There’s a vast range of opportunities for students studying mechatronics, students studying chemical engineering, in the data science area, marketing and communications, and food science is a huge advancing area as well.”

Ms Evans met with members of the Careers in Grain Council last week, where plans for 2018 were discussed.

She said a focus for the team would be on familiarisation projects for students with little exposure to the grains sector, along with its Early Career Placement Program.

“We’re mostly targeting people who would have never otherwise considered themselves likely to enter the grains industry, so people with little to no understanding of what a career in grain looks like,” Ms Evans said.

“We see in agriculture quite traditionally activities more geared to students who are already studying agribusiness or ag science, but for students who have no idea, they’re not necessarily going to sign up to an activity that has agriculture branding all over it.

“We’re working to combat that stereotype that the grain industry might not be so technologically advanced, or not very innovative, or that you can’t earn a lot of money working in the grain industry, or that because I studied x at university, it automatically disqualifies me from that kind of industry.

“I’ll be looking to get out and meet as many young people as I can, having some conversations about what a career in grain looks like and be doing lots of networking with high schools and the universities as well.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables