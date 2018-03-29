ORGANISERS of the sixth annual Tracmac Lights on the Hill at Brunswick Junction are calling all ‘Cat’ owners.

This year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, April 14, on a hillside immediately south of the town and fronting South Western Highway, is featuring Caterpillar tractors, including commemorating 100 years since World War 1 and the Caterpillar Holt gun tractors.

The Holt Manufacturing Company started in 1883 with founding owner Benjamin Holt, later credited with patenting the first workable crawler tractor design.

By the early 20th century, Holt Manufacturing Company was the leading manufacturer of combine harvesters in the USA, and the leading California-based manufacturer of steam traction engines.

The manufacturing company in East Peoria, Illinois, was changed to the Holt Caterpillar Company with the Caterpillar name trade-marked in 1910.

The company’s initial products focused on agricultural machinery and were distributed internationally.

During World War I, its tractors were widely used by the Allies to haul heavy artillery and tow supply trains.

Holt tractors also played a part, as military tanks in Great Britain, France and Germany and Holt’s equipment was credited with helping the Allies to win the war.

The Holt company merged with rival C L Best in 1925 to form the Caterpillar Tractor Co.

According to Tracmac South West president and retired Kukerin farmer Bob Lukins, this year marks the 100th anniversary of Caterpillar’s involvement in World War 1 and coincides with a push to form a Caterpillar Club in WA.

“There is huge interest in Caterpillar machines worldwide and it’s a really big deal in North America with a national organisation and thousands of Caterpillar owners,” Mr Lukins said.

“We know there are a lot of WA farmers who owned a Cat when they were starting their farms, using D6s, D4s and D2s, and there are still some models in working condition.

“We think a club would help focus on co-ordinating working displays of these machines throughout the Wheatbelt, because static displays don’t work that well.