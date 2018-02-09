A RESULT in high level legal proceedings aimed at halting a United States bid to patent established cattle genetic selection techniques is expected in Melbourne tomorrow.

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA), on behalf of producer levy payers, launched an appeal in the Federal Court of Australia two years ago against a decision by the Australian Patent Office (APO) to grant the patent to meat giant Cargill and United States company Branhaven LLC.

Lawyers for Branhaven, KL Gates in Sydney, said they were expecting the Federal Court to hand down its finding tomorrow.

Beef producer and science leaders say the patent means fees will be payable for the application of more than half the DNA-associated genetic tests used in Australia’s beef and dairy industries.

Cargill Australia has distanced itself from attempts to uphold the patent.

Branhaven acquired its interest in the patent following the bankruptcy of Cargill’s previous partner Metamorphix, according to Cargill Australia.

Fairfax Media has not been able to contact, or identify information on, Branhaven.

Companies “not in the game” taking ownership of patents with the view to extracting profit from an industry using the corresponding technology was not unusual, patent law experts said.

Lloyd Thomson, from the University of New England’s Faculty of Science, Agriculture, Business and Law, said the more common arrangement with patents was a company in a particular industry patenting an invention in order to sell its products.

Mr Thomson, who has a Master of Intellectual Property (IP), is the faculty’s commercialisation and industry adoption manager. He quoted Rob McInnes, one of Australia’s leading IP lawyers, saying the golden rule was “if you can’t protect it, you can’t commercialise it”.

“Essentially, most organisations who own patents are in the business relating to those patents - the likes of Apple and Samsung,” he said.

“Then we have a class of patent owners who extract value from their patent portfolio – non-practicing entities (NPE).