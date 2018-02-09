 

Cattle genomics patent decision pending

SHAN GOODWIN
09 Feb, 2018 08:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Intellectual property expert Lloyd Thomson, from the University of New England.
Intellectual property expert Lloyd Thomson, from the University of New England.

A RESULT in high level legal proceedings aimed at halting a United States bid to patent established cattle genetic selection techniques is expected in Melbourne tomorrow.

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA), on behalf of producer levy payers, launched an appeal in the Federal Court of Australia two years ago against a decision by the Australian Patent Office (APO) to grant the patent to meat giant Cargill and United States company Branhaven LLC.

Lawyers for Branhaven, KL Gates in Sydney, said they were expecting the Federal Court to hand down its finding tomorrow.

Beef producer and science leaders say the patent means fees will be payable for the application of more than half the DNA-associated genetic tests used in Australia’s beef and dairy industries.

Cargill Australia has distanced itself from attempts to uphold the patent.

Branhaven acquired its interest in the patent following the bankruptcy of Cargill’s previous partner Metamorphix, according to Cargill Australia.

Fairfax Media has not been able to contact, or identify information on, Branhaven.

Companies “not in the game” taking ownership of patents with the view to extracting profit from an industry using the corresponding technology was not unusual, patent law experts said.

Lloyd Thomson, from the University of New England’s Faculty of Science, Agriculture, Business and Law, said the more common arrangement with patents was a company in a particular industry patenting an invention in order to sell its products.

Mr Thomson, who has a Master of Intellectual Property (IP), is the faculty’s commercialisation and industry adoption manager. He quoted Rob McInnes, one of Australia’s leading IP lawyers, saying the golden rule was “if you can’t protect it, you can’t commercialise it”.

“Essentially, most organisations who own patents are in the business relating to those patents - the likes of Apple and Samsung,” he said.

“Then we have a class of patent owners who extract value from their patent portfolio – non-practicing entities (NPE).

“The business model is to acquire patents, target a weak industry participant who is using the technology and demand a licence. The NPE then works its way through the industry to obtain more licences.

“The interesting thing with licensing is it can be split narrowly - by territory, by field. A lot of different people can be paying a slice, which adds up to a substantial revenue stream.

“This behaviour happens in many industries, not just agriculture.”

Theoretically, if Branhaven survives the appeal, it might target anywhere in the world a healthy and progressive cattle industry operated.

NPEs, sometimes called “patent trolls” by their opponents, typically seek to quickly exploit a patent portfolio after acquisition, which may be achieved by buying the patents or the company that owns them.

“Keep in mind, at any point in time, patents can become invalid through a court challenge and an owner is paying registration fees every year to keep it,” Mr Thomson said.

“That tends to force a company to do something with the patent, or abandon it.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

is the national beef writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables