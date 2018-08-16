 

Caution urged for cereal crop diseases

16 Aug, 2018 10:48 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Grass Patch grower John Sanderson, inspects a seed treatment trial on the family's property this season featuring the new EverGol Energy seed treatment fungicide from Bayer. Co-ordinated by South East Agronomy Research, the trial follows a similar trial at Cascade last year, which also investigated foliar fungicide applications.
Grass Patch grower John Sanderson, inspects a seed treatment trial on the family's property this season featuring the new EverGol Energy seed treatment fungicide from Bayer. Co-ordinated by South East Agronomy Research, the trial follows a similar trial at Cascade last year, which also investigated foliar fungicide applications.

WHILE crop disease was not significant last season, high levels during 2016 have prompted calls for growers to remain vigilant this year to help protect potential yields.

Blackleg disease already is being detected in young canola crops through southern growing areas.

Damp and largely mild conditions could enhance the spread of cereal diseases, including net blotch disease.

Boyup Brook farmer and independent agronomist Ben Creek, AGRIvise Agronomy, recently detected early net blotch infection in a local Bass barley crop, ranging from the two to six-leaf growth stage.

In assessing disease risk this season, growers should consider the susceptibility of the various cereal varieties grown as well as their crop rotation, with paddocks growing cereals in two out of three years likely to be of greater concern.

Growers have an additional tool to help control cereal disease this season following the wider registration of Aviator Xpro foliar fungicide.

Aviator Xpro, from Bayer, already has shown to be a strong option for blackleg and sclerotinia disease in canola and ascochyta blight in chickpeas.

It can be used across wheat, barley and more pulse crops and it has been approved for aerial application.

Aviator Xpro contains bixafen, a novel member of the Group 7 (SDHI) fungicides, which also offers an alternate mode of action for resistance management and the proven performance of prothioconazole.

Trials at the Rylington Park research site near Boyup Brook and Cascade in the south-eastern region last year highlighted the strength of Aviator Xpro against the various diseases, as well as its yield benefits.

At Rylington Park, it was trialed across six different barley varieties, applied at flag leaf emergence at 400 millilitres per hectare alongside Prosaro fungicide, containing prothioconazole and tebuconazole, at 225 mL/ha and Cogito, containing tebuconazole and propiconazole, at 190 mL/ha.

Bayer Customer Advisory Representative Craig White said net type net blotch and powdery mildew were the major diseases present, while there also were low levels of barley leaf rust.

The varieties feature different genetic responses to disease, but the strength of Aviator Xpro was a highlight in the trial.

Planet, Rosalind, Latrobe, Flinders, Bass and Baudin barley varieties treated with Aviator Xpro achieved the highest yields in the trial at about 6 t/ha, compared with untreated plots at 5.7 t/ha.

At Cascade, a trial in Mace wheat co-ordinated by South East Agronomy Research investigated early tillering and flag leaf emergence applications of Aviator Xpro, as well as with combinations of new fungicide, EverGol Energy, applied as a seed treatment and in-furrow, which was also compared with Vibrance and Rancona seed treatments.

EverGol Energy is a new broad spectrum fungicidal seed treatment developed by Bayer based on penflufen and the systemic activity of prothioconazole and metalaxyl.

Vibrance and Rancona seed treatments, followed by applications of Aviator Xpro, didn’t perform as well as the EverGol Energy followed by Aviator Xpro applications.

While there was an absence of significant disease in the trial, there was some yellow spot and the EverGol Energy and Aviator Xpro combination produced yields up to 4 t/ha, compared with 3.4 t/ha where there were no treatments.

Mr White said the areas treated with EverGol Energy and Aviator Xpro showed good early growth and vigour, as well as stronger, healthier plants with more green leaf area for producing yield due to the broad spectrum disease control.

Trials with EverGol Energy and Aviator Xpro are set to continue this season, including investigations into their effectiveness against crown rot disease.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables