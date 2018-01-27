GRAIN growers attending CBH Group’s annual meeting next month will be asked to approve a new rule that will require at least half of the group’s 4200 members to vote on future decisions regarding significant structural change.

The new rule proposal to be considered at the Friday, February 23 meeting at the Perth Convention Centre, aims to put to rest concerns highlighted by some growers in a 2016 structure and governance review survey.

Those concerns about protecting, for future farming generations, CBH’s accumulated equity – including net assets valued at $1.7 billion – built up over past generations, had their genesis in a bid earlier that year by Australian Grains Champion (AGC) for control of CBH.

AGC proposed CBH should transition from a non-distributing co-operative to a listed public company paying a dividend to shareholders.

With financial backing from major CBH competitor GrainCorp, AGC promised cash and shares in the new entity in an attempt to elicit grower support for a proposal set out in an indicative offer submitted to the CBH board.

That offer was never tested by a formal vote of CBH members – it was rejected by the CBH board and subsequently withdrawn by AGC.

Had it succeeded and CBH been listed with the Australian Securities Exchange as proposed, it is likely GrainCorp could have become the largest single shareholder with effective control.

While it failed, AGC’s offer demonstrated how a relatively small number of members, under current rules, have potential to exert significant influence over the future direction of the co-operative and possibly irrespective of the views of a greater number of members.

Under the Co-operatives Act 2009 and current CBH rules, any significant change to the organisation needs to be approved by a special resolution put to members.

A special resolution relating to significant structural change requires a 75 per cent approval by those members who vote on the change.

But only 12 members have to vote, either in person or by proxy, at a general meeting to pass a resolution and there is no minimum participation requirement for resolutions voted on by postal ballot.