THE CBH Group has paid out approximately $160 million to WA growers from the current pool products season as it makes available historical performance data of the products for the first time.

The cash payment to participating growers comes from the finalisation of a number of pool products and the ongoing partial or progressive payment from products that have yet to close.

CBH Group marketing and trading general manager Jason Craig said most of the finalised products delivered higher returns to growers compared to the average available cash price over the period.

“The strong performance of these pools was a function of varying factors including favourable market and currency conditions, good risk management strategies and leveraging CBH’s export capabilities,” Mr Craig said.

Pool products provide growers with another marketing option for their grain, offering an opportunity to diversify their marketing portfolio by spreading risk across products.

“Pools allow growers to reduce the volatility of their returns by spreading their risk to mitigate the impact of fluctuating market conditions,” Mr Craig said.

“Over time our results show that our pool products have successfully delivered post-harvest outperformance to participants, meaning growers can use these products to diversify their risk without sacrificing returns.”