FRESH ideas, leadership experience and diversity is what Kondinin grower Lindsay Tuckwell has promised to offer CBH as she campaigns for the District 3 position on the co-operative’s board.

The former Casella Wines Rural Women of the Year believes it’s time for the board to be revitalised and is ready to offer a broad array of new skills and experiences.

Ms Tuckwell runs a 3600 hectare cropping program at Kondinin where she has been farming with her husband Grant for more than 22 years.

The Kondinin grower has 10 years experience as a councillor in two local governments, including two years as the Shire of Kondinin deputy president.

Ms Tuckwell spent three years on the CBH Growers Advisory Council and in 2014 was listed as one of 100 influential women at the Women in Australian Agribusiness forum.

On top of this, she has a degree in psychology and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors through which she is completing a Foundations of Directorship course.

“I’ve held leadership positions in various roles and I know that I’m willing to listen to other points of view and keep an open mind while prosecuting my own beliefs to then come to a collaborative decision,” Ms Tuckwell said.

“There’s no question that those that are currently on the board are excellent directors, it’s just that I think we need to always be mindful of new opinions and new strengths coming through the board.”

Ms Tuckwell is a firm believer in the CBH Group’s current co-operative structure which she said would play a large role in her position on the board if elected.

“My primary objective is to support the current co-operative structure of CBH, which I strongly maintain is in the best interest of WA growers,” Ms Tuckwell said.

“I will always stand for keeping it grower owned.”

If appointed as a director, Ms Tuckwell plans to focus on improving efficiency through the storage and handling division of the co-operative to ensure maximum value is delivered to growers.