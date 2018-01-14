FRESH ideas, leadership experience and diversity is what Kondinin grower Lindsay Tuckwell has promised to offer CBH as she campaigns for the District 3 position on the co-operative’s board.
The former Casella Wines Rural Women of the Year believes it’s time for the board to be revitalised and is ready to offer a broad array of new skills and experiences.
Ms Tuckwell runs a 3600 hectare cropping program at Kondinin where she has been farming with her husband Grant for more than 22 years.
The Kondinin grower has 10 years experience as a councillor in two local governments, including two years as the Shire of Kondinin deputy president.
Ms Tuckwell spent three years on the CBH Growers Advisory Council and in 2014 was listed as one of 100 influential women at the Women in Australian Agribusiness forum.
On top of this, she has a degree in psychology and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors through which she is completing a Foundations of Directorship course.
“I’ve held leadership positions in various roles and I know that I’m willing to listen to other points of view and keep an open mind while prosecuting my own beliefs to then come to a collaborative decision,” Ms Tuckwell said.
“There’s no question that those that are currently on the board are excellent directors, it’s just that I think we need to always be mindful of new opinions and new strengths coming through the board.”
Ms Tuckwell is a firm believer in the CBH Group’s current co-operative structure which she said would play a large role in her position on the board if elected.
“My primary objective is to support the current co-operative structure of CBH, which I strongly maintain is in the best interest of WA growers,” Ms Tuckwell said.
“I will always stand for keeping it grower owned.”
If appointed as a director, Ms Tuckwell plans to focus on improving efficiency through the storage and handling division of the co-operative to ensure maximum value is delivered to growers.
With competition on the rise for growing South East Asian markets, Ms Tuckwell said it was more important than ever that the CBH Group was innovative and efficient.
“We always need to be mindful of efficiency and cost of the storage, handling, marketing and transport of our grain because one of the challenges is that the world production of grain is increasing.
“As the Black Sea region becomes more efficient at transporting grain, it will be a major competitor.
“We need to get our produce to market as economically as possible.
“The challenge is to ensure that growers needs are kept front and centre and to make sure they embrace their co-operative so that the tonnes stay in the system – it’s the large tonnage that makes us a very viable co-operative.
“Whilst I know competition has arrived in WA in the storage, handling and shipping space, we need to ensure CBH continues to operate profitably and is in a strong position to consider acquiring any current facilities if they became available.
“I will also focus on exploring new market opportunities and embracing innovation.”
Ms Tuckwell said another area of focus would be exploring different options for the distribution of the grower rebate.
A large supporter of the rebate she plans to investigate whether it could be used to better assist growers enduring difficult seasons.
“With rebates being returned to growers in years of difficulty, is there any way that we can return the rebates even if they haven’t been able to produce grain that year?” Ms Tuckwell asked.
“Is there a possibility that they could leave the rebates in the co-op and earning a nice interest rate?”
The Kondinin grower said she would also like to investigate whether there was an option for direct-to-ship delivery for the Kwinana zone.
With a passion for agriculture, a wealth of leadership experience, plenty of new ideas, and a strong loyalty to her fellow growers, Ms Tuckwell believes she has a lot to contribute to CBH and its members.
“I’d always support decisions that add value to the growers bottom line and advocate for the most efficient freight and receival services while keeping safety in mind,” she said.
“I support diversity and revitalisation on the board and my focus is on the growers - that’s what I’m all about.”
Ms Tuckwell is one of four who have been nominated for the 2018 CBH Group Grower Members Director Elections in District 3, seeking election in the seat held by Pingelly farmer John Hassell who has not renominated.