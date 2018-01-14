 

CBH grower election - Natalie Browning, Kondinin

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
14 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Kondinin farmer Natalie Browning hopes to bring her board experience, financial and leadership studies, fresh ideas and passion for farming to the CBH Board if elected to the District 3 position
Kondinin farmer Natalie Browning hopes to bring her board experience, financial and leadership studies, fresh ideas and passion for farming to the CBH Board if elected to the District 3 position

NATALIE Browning believes fresh ideas, increased grower engagement and effective governance is the key the CBH Group’s longevity and prosperity.

And the Kondinin grower believes she has what it takes to help the CBH board ensure the co-operative’s continued success for the next generation of WA farming families.

Ms Browning is one of four candidates vying for the District 3 position on the CBH board, following the resignation of Pingelly grower John Hassell who is not seeking re-election.

The Kondinin farmer runs a 100 per cent cropping program with her husband Karl and their three children Jace, Noah and Chloe on the family’s 6400 hectare property.

Ms Browning said it was her love of farming and strong desire for the ongoing success of the agricultural industry that prompted her to run for the board.

“My family lives and breathes farming and I think that CBH is just such an important asset for WA grain growers and a company with fantastic potential,” Ms Browning said.

“I just want to contribute and really help it to be a strong company for now and also for future generations.”

After meeting her husband and moving to his family farm, the 34-year-old has become an integral part of the enterprise and has gained more than 15 years experience in a variety roles.

She said this experience had given her a deep understanding of farming, business and the CBH Group structure.

“I’ve got a strong understanding of the financial side of the business and I understand the hands-on practical side,” Ms Browning said.

“When I was 17 I was a grain sampler at CBH and then I worked on the farm until we had kids – I’ve actually driven a truck and delivered grain and now I manage the complete financial and administration side of the business, so I think I’ve got a really good balance of skills.”

Despite her youth, leadership experience is not an issue for Ms Browning who sits on the CBH Grower Advisory Council, the Rabobank Client Council and is getting ready to start as the chairperson of the Narembeen District High School board.

Along with this, she is completing a commerce degree through Curtin University and nearing graduation of the Australian Institute of Company Directors program.

Ms Browning is a firm supporter of the CBH Group’s co-operative structure, and has participated in the Executive Leadership Program: Co-operatives and Mutuals run through The University of Western Australian and the Australian Institute of Management.

“I’m a believer in the co-operative structure and I’ve focussed some of my study around that,” Ms Browning said.

“Through my studies I’ve gained a good understanding of business structures and legal requirements, legislative acts and financial statements.

“I’ve got a bit of professional development and experience there and I’m committed to continuing to develop that.”

If elected as a member director, Ms Browning planned to focus on increasing grower engagement and consultation, particularly with “once-in-a-generation” decisions such as the Network Strategy.

She said improving flexibility for growers by expanding services would also be a priority.

“CBH is still providing its core traditional services but we store a fair bit of grain on-farm mainly because of harvest logistic issues,” Ms Browning said.

“I’m a big CBH supporter and would like to sell grain back to CBH but they’re quite often significantly less competitive, I’d really like to look at that and see whether there can be a bit more flexibility with on-farm storage grain.”

Getting Tier 3 rail services back on track and improving network efficiencies would also be areas of focus for Ms Browning if elected, along with improving effective governance and promoting a positive culture within the co-operative.

She hoped to contribute her strong communication skills to the board to ensure the next generation of farmers remained supportive of the bulk handler.

“Being a younger grower, a lot of people I speak to have almost lost their connection with CBH and I really think we need to look at that,” Ms Browning said.

“We don’t want in another 15 years – when the next lot of growers are making the decisions – to let it slip through our fingers because we haven’t engaged with our growers enough.

“I’m an analyser and a very strategic thinker and I’d like to bring a bit of refreshment and some new ideas in to try and get that connection in with the younger growers and try and build a good culture going forward.”

Ms Browning was one of four who have nominated for the 2018 CBH Group Grower Members Director Elections in District 3, seeking election in the seat held by Pingelly farmer John Hassell who has not renominated.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables