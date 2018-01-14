NATALIE Browning believes fresh ideas, increased grower engagement and effective governance is the key the CBH Group’s longevity and prosperity.

And the Kondinin grower believes she has what it takes to help the CBH board ensure the co-operative’s continued success for the next generation of WA farming families.

Ms Browning is one of four candidates vying for the District 3 position on the CBH board, following the resignation of Pingelly grower John Hassell who is not seeking re-election.

The Kondinin farmer runs a 100 per cent cropping program with her husband Karl and their three children Jace, Noah and Chloe on the family’s 6400 hectare property.

Ms Browning said it was her love of farming and strong desire for the ongoing success of the agricultural industry that prompted her to run for the board.

“My family lives and breathes farming and I think that CBH is just such an important asset for WA grain growers and a company with fantastic potential,” Ms Browning said.

“I just want to contribute and really help it to be a strong company for now and also for future generations.”

After meeting her husband and moving to his family farm, the 34-year-old has become an integral part of the enterprise and has gained more than 15 years experience in a variety roles.

She said this experience had given her a deep understanding of farming, business and the CBH Group structure.

“I’ve got a strong understanding of the financial side of the business and I understand the hands-on practical side,” Ms Browning said.

“When I was 17 I was a grain sampler at CBH and then I worked on the farm until we had kids – I’ve actually driven a truck and delivered grain and now I manage the complete financial and administration side of the business, so I think I’ve got a really good balance of skills.”

Despite her youth, leadership experience is not an issue for Ms Browning who sits on the CBH Grower Advisory Council, the Rabobank Client Council and is getting ready to start as the chairperson of the Narembeen District High School board.