YORK grower Rhys Turton has urged growers to vote for experience in this year’s CBH Member Director elections.

With a farming career spanning more than 25 years and extensive boardroom experience, Mr Turton believes growers would be leaving the District 3 position on the CBH board in capable hands if their votes led to his election.

Mr Turton runs a mixed cropping and sheep enterprise on his York property, which has been in the family for more than 50 years.

He also has close ties to the Koorda community, having run a rotational cropping property formerly owned by the Turton family for close to 20 years.

Mr Turton goes into the election with significant leadership experience and a firm belief in the CBH Group’s co-operative structure.

“I’ve certainly got a strong affinity with co-ops and I feel that CBH should remain a strong grower owned and controlled co-operative,” Mr Turton said.

“The co-op is an important and integral part of every grain growers’ business in this State and I have had quite a bit of board experience in Australia and overseas – a degree of that has been with agricultural co-operatives.

“I feel I am well experienced to do the job and I have the passion for the organisation as well.”

Mr Turton’s experience includes his election as is a director on the GrainGrowers Limited board, the WAFarmers board and the Council of Grain Grower Organisations board.

He is also a former director of the United Farmers Co-operative which was acquired by New Zealand fertiliser company Ravensdown – an organisation on which he was also a board member.

Mr Turton said this local and international experience had broadened his knowledge of large-scale business operations and the co-operative structure, while giving him plenty of fresh ideas that had the potential to improve CBH.

“These positions have given me a thorough understanding of governance, and the practicality of how big businesses work,” Mr Turton said.

“Having that experience on the larger boards would flow through to what I could bring to CBH and I know how to co-operatively and collaboratively make sure you’re working in the best interest of the members.”