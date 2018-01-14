THE CBH Group is at a crossroads and needs to focus on its core business of storage and handling to return more value to its 4200 growers.

That’s the view of Bruce Rock farmer Stephen Strange who believes his 43-year farming career and comprehensive industry and community leadership experience will ensure the co-operative is in safe hands if he is elected to the vacant District 3 position on the CBH board.

With his wife Karen, son Leigh and daughter-in-law De-Anne, Mr Strange runs a 4000 hectare mixed-cropping program which spans across the Bruce Rock, Quairading and Kellerberrin Shires.

The third-generation farmer heads into the election with a myriad of leadership credentials including 20 years as the Shire of Bruce Rock president.

Mr Strange holds positions as chairman of the WA Local Government Association Freight Policy Forum and the Local Government Agricultural Freight Group, and is an active member of the Rail Retention Alliance and a delegate of the Freight Logistics Council.

In addition he is an Australian Rural Leadership Foundation fellow.

“With the experience I’ve had in the industry and also my community local government experience at a regional and State level, I think I’ve got a lot to bring to the board,” Mr Strange said.

“We’re onto something special at the moment with agriculture - particularly grain – in that we’ve got a group of farmers between 25 and 45 years of age who have really grabbed science and technology by the scruff of the neck and that inspires me.

“I’ve got plenty of petrol in the tank and I’m itching to have a crack at it.”

If his election campaign is successful, Mr Strange plans to focus on ensuring CBH’s Network Strategy is rolled out efficiently and economically.

While he agrees with the overall strategy he said there was still plenty of room for improvement.

“I deliver the grain from our farm to 10 sites and what we did see this year was congestion, upgrades that hadn’t been done, and the double handling of grain,” Mr Strange said.