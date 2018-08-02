KEVIN Boyle has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the CBH Group’s oats milling and processing subsidiary, Blue Lake Milling (BLM).

Following an extensive search and selection process, Mr Boyle will start in the role on Monday, August 20, replacing Ben Abbot who stepped down last month.

BLM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBH and a manufacturer of premium Australian oat products with operations in South Australia and Victoria.

Mr Boyle’s appointment comes as BLM commences operations of its new 60,000 tonne oat processing facility at CBH’s Metro Grain Centre at Forrestfield, following a successful commissioning process.

The new facility will enable BLM to service a growing export demand for oat products.

CBH chief executive officer Jimmy Wilson thanked Mr Abbot for his work in the transition of BLM to a CBH company following its acquisition in 2015 and congratulated Mr Boyle on his appointment.

“BLM is an important investment for CBH and as such we want to make sure we have the best available person to lead the business and continue to grow opportunities within domestic and international oat product markets,” Mr Wilson said.

“Kevin’s experience in implementing lean operating processes and continuous improvement practises, as well as developing high performing teams, will position him well to lead the BLM team.”