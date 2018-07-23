 

Chairman gears up for two big expo days

All roads lead to Mingenew for the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo that will be held on Wednesday, August 15 and Thursday, August 16.
THE 2018 McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo, to be held in the town on Wednesday, August 15 and Thursday, August 16, will be the first one as chairman for local farmer Geoff Cosgrove.

Mr Cosgrove joined the expo committee back in 2005, wanting to get involved and helping out as much as he could.

From there his involvement has increased and after being deputy chairman for the past three years, he said the top job was the next logical step.

Mr Cosgrove said there was a good vibe heading into the two-day event, on the back of solid rainfall across the area recently.

“We have changed a few things for this year,” Mr Cosgrove said of the expo plans.

“We have shifted the main stage onto the oval, into the main catering area, to create a bit of a community hub where the small markets stalls, the bar and catering will be.

“It will create a real atmosphere down there and keep people close to the exhibits in a more condensed, cosy feel.”

Mr Cosgrove said all the usual attractions would be returning, along with some new attractions, including the Elders Young Farmers Competition for people under the age of 25 years.

Competitors will be assessed on machinery parts identification, as well as sheep, heifer and fleece judging and disease and insect identification.

Individuals can then form a team of four for the fencing competition.

“We have got a few new exhibitors and the Paddock to Plate pavilion is up and going again,” he said.

Master pizza chef Theo Kalogeracos is set to return and is keen to promote local ingredients.

Mr Cosgrove said the committee took on feedback from visitors each year to try to continually develop the event.

He said one of the best decisions was made a few years ago, rescheduling the expo to August instead of September, resulting in better patronage.

“It just suits the season, especially the tourist season with more people around the place and it also works for the national companies exhibiting,” Mr Cosgrove said.

He said the exhibitors could time displays better, moving onto the Dowerin and Newdegate field days after being at Mingenew.

Mr Cosgrove said the calendar change also meant they had a lot more new releases being unveiled.

