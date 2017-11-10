THE FUTURE of the world’s most popular herbicide, glyphosate, is on tenterhooks in Europe after the European Union (EU) parliament passed a resolution to phase it out by 2022 due to safety concerns.

The move comes as a blow for advocates of the herbicide as it contradicts the position held by the European Commission (EC), the EU’s bureaucratic arm, which was pushing for registration for glyphosate until 2027.

Complicating the matter further, the parliamentary vote is non-binding.

In the interim, if glyphosate is to remain a legal product within the EU, an authorisation is required before the chemical’s current EU licence expires on December 15, 2017.

The EC was due to vote on a proposal to relicense glyphosate on October 25, but that process came to a grinding halt in light of the parliament’s shock decision.

Another EC meeting is scheduled for mid-November.

The EC failed in a push to re-register glyphosate for a further 15 years in June last year, instead pushing through a stop-gap 18-month extension while the herbicide’s safety was reviewed.

There is a state of confusion about the future of glyphosate with the EU parliament and its bureaucratic arm at loggerheads over the product’s safety.

In this time there has been a big public push against the product, with a petition spearheaded by Greenpeace to ban it gaining 1.3 million signatures from EU residents.

However, the EC remains committed to gaining an extension for the use of glyphosate, with most reports suggesting the organisation is working towards a five-year registration.

Should it not be successful and glyphosate be phased out, the EU will work on a four-year progam to end the use of glyphosate-based products, meaning it would no longer be available from 2022.

Whether or not there is a public health risk from glyphosate is an equally murky debate, with contradictory advice coming from large global agencies, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In 2015, the WHO cancer agency declared glyphosate a probable carcinogen, however, the WHO division for pesticide residues found the product to be safe.