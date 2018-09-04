 

Charting course to balanced nutrition

KEN WILSON
04 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Nutrian director Dave Seagreen (right) talks with Ausplow managing director John Ryan (left) and Ausplow sales and marketing manager Chris Blight about trial work involving the company's DBS precision seeder fitted with a Friction Flow tubing kit.
Nutrian director Dave Seagreen (right) talks with Ausplow managing director John Ryan (left) and Ausplow sales and marketing manager Chris Blight about trial work involving the company's DBS precision seeder fitted with a Friction Flow tubing kit.

IF you haven’t studied Mulder’s Chart, or even know it exists, check out his chart (right) before you read on.

Mulder’s Chart basically provides a snapshot of plant nutrient interactions, but more importantly it clearly shows what can happen if you’ve got too much or too little of required nutrients in the soil.

It is a complex story, but some examples will help ease the brain.

For example, high nitrogen levels can influence plant uptake of boron, potassium and copper, which scientists call an antagonistic effect of too much nitrogen.

High nitrogen can create a demand for more magnesium.

High levels of calcium will reduce the availability of phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, iron, potassium and manganese, with the effect of a reduction in seedling vigour, tillering and plant maturity.

What the chart allows you to see is how nutrients in the soil can influence the availability and uptake of each other.

So you get the idea.

Enter Nutrian director and chemical engineer Dave Seagreen, who is becoming increasingly in-demand to help farmers understand balanced soil nutrition using liquid nutrients.

Essentially Mr Seagreen’s message is that although the cause of synergism is different from that of antagonism, the result is the same – induced deficiencies of the crop if it is not supplied with a balanced diet.

And he has a timely comment to make about nutrient imbalance regarding frost.

“I was with a farmer last year who complained about a frosted barley crop half-way up a slope,” Mr Seagreen said.

“I suspected sodium as the cause and further investigation showed that this was the case.

“The antidote is potassium (K) and used as a foliar spray, it can be a good protector against frost.

“If there’s no K present and excess sodium, the plant just sucks up the sodium, inhibiting plant health and making the plant susceptible to frost, even on slopes.

“It can be further compounded if you’ve poured on too much nitrogen (N), because high N levels can inhibit plant uptake of K.

“I think we’re over-using N because it depletes organic matter which can hold 20 times its weight in water.

“If you can increase carbon by one per cent in the top 20 centimetres of the soil, it will translate to holding 10 megalitres of water a hectare.”

Stay with the writer, I told you it’s a complex story.

Another antagonist to plant health is excess boron with the antidote being calcium.

Mr Seagreen considers this nutrient is under-rated by farmers.

He said calcium was a major element that is another tool towards improving soil nutrient balance, which is the company’s raison d’être.

It is reflected in trial work Nutrian has been involved in with Ausplow Farming Systems and Primaries CRT agronomist and Gnowangerup branch manager Tom McInerney.

Nutrian is now developing the ninth generation ‘nano-size’ Ezy Flow products which are being used in trials with Ausplow using the DBS and its Friction Flow liquid kit.

One of Nutrian’s main products has been Calbud, which is a highly concentrated fully water-dispersible liquid fertiliser containing optimally synergistic ratios of calcium, zinc, nitrogen and magnesium with trace elements, to ensure strong early plant development.

But in recent years, the company has released crop specific products such as Canolabud and Lupinbud with a Wheatbud product in development stages.

Other liquid products include lime, gypsum, manganese, magnesium, zinc, pasture, wetters and trace (a high analysis suspension of manganese, zinc, iron, copper blended with kelp extracts).

“Some of our work also involves developing products that can speed up chlorophyll-building in wheat plants to build up hectolitre weight,” Mr Seagreen said.

“We’re developing products at the nano level because the smaller we can get the particle size the better for more rapid plant uptake.

“I think this is a game-changer and we have about 40pc of our products developed at this nano level.”

For example, a gypsum and liquid lime combination is considered by Mr Seagreen to be the cheapest way to lower topsoil pH and create a more structured soil.

“Liquid gypsum helps strip out the sodium and magnesium, along with aluminium and conditions heavy and high sodic soils, allowing it to breathe,” he said.

“If soil tests are showing high magnesium, which tightens soils, the (liquid) solution replaces the magnesium with calcium which is absorbed by the clay colloids, allowing air (and moisture) to penetrate.

“In WA, we don’t have enough calcium in the subsoil and it’s compounded by aluminium and iron cations which can restrict calcium absorption by plant roots.

“That’s why a lot of our trials are placing nutrients at depth (average 0 cm).

“Our Ezy Flow calcium liquid, for example, migrates through the soil washed down by moisture.”

But according to Mr Seagreen, balancing soil nutrition was a two-pronged process.

“First make money by introducing nutrients (particularly calcium) down the tube to quickly alleviate soil issues in the top 10cm,” he said.

“Secondly start a long-term process to gradually penetrate applied nutrients deeper into the soil.

“Initially you should be assessing soil health through soil tests at shallow and deep levels to give you a broader picture of what you’re targeting.

“I think the penny is dropping about the importance of soil health, its direct effect of crop performance and strategies that can be used to provide a good return on investment.”

Soil is definitely the next frontier in WA agriculture, reflected by increasing activity in soil amelioration as farmers confront issues such as non-wetting sands, both high and low soil pH, aluminium toxicity, sodium and hardpans.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Tony Seabrook what a corrupt man you are. You are also a complete liar. I also am a farmer's
light grey arrow
About time: they are serial offenders of breaching both export regulations and animal welfare
light grey arrow
I would appreciate you showing my comments or is this for only sympathetic posts for Tony
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables