IF you haven’t studied Mulder’s Chart, or even know it exists, check out his chart (right) before you read on.

Mulder’s Chart basically provides a snapshot of plant nutrient interactions, but more importantly it clearly shows what can happen if you’ve got too much or too little of required nutrients in the soil.

It is a complex story, but some examples will help ease the brain.

For example, high nitrogen levels can influence plant uptake of boron, potassium and copper, which scientists call an antagonistic effect of too much nitrogen.

High nitrogen can create a demand for more magnesium.

High levels of calcium will reduce the availability of phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, iron, potassium and manganese, with the effect of a reduction in seedling vigour, tillering and plant maturity.

What the chart allows you to see is how nutrients in the soil can influence the availability and uptake of each other.

So you get the idea.

Enter Nutrian director and chemical engineer Dave Seagreen, who is becoming increasingly in-demand to help farmers understand balanced soil nutrition using liquid nutrients.

Essentially Mr Seagreen’s message is that although the cause of synergism is different from that of antagonism, the result is the same – induced deficiencies of the crop if it is not supplied with a balanced diet.

And he has a timely comment to make about nutrient imbalance regarding frost.

“I was with a farmer last year who complained about a frosted barley crop half-way up a slope,” Mr Seagreen said.

“I suspected sodium as the cause and further investigation showed that this was the case.

“The antidote is potassium (K) and used as a foliar spray, it can be a good protector against frost.

“If there’s no K present and excess sodium, the plant just sucks up the sodium, inhibiting plant health and making the plant susceptible to frost, even on slopes.

“It can be further compounded if you’ve poured on too much nitrogen (N), because high N levels can inhibit plant uptake of K.