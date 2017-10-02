SWISS trained cheese maker Chris Vogel, Denmark, has won the 2017 IGA Perth Royal Show Best Small Cheese Maker special award at his first try.

Mr Vogel, who owns Dellendale Creamery, is the cheese maker and he has a part-time helper who helps wrap and pack.

He also won Champion Cheese and Champion Bovine Cheese trophies and sashes with his Churchill Road Raclette.

Mr Vogel’s cheeses won four gold and one silver medal in the show’s dairy section competition completed before the show opened last Saturday.

The Churchill Road Raclette and his Mt Shadforth Tilsit and Nullaki cleaned up in class 14 for semi hard and eye (cheese with holes) cheeses, each winning gold.

Dellendale Creamery’s Torndirrup Native Herb also won gold in class 18 for firm cheese, other than Feta, with added flavour.

Mr Vogel, who grew up milking cows with his Swiss-born father on the Dellendale property, completed an apprenticeship in cheese making in Switzerland and worked in cheese factories there for 10 years before returning to Denmark.

He started handmaking cheeses as a hobby seven years ago and slowly developed it into a micro-manufacturing business.

Now he buys fresh milk direct from neighbours Malcolm and Kellee Hick, who were the first dairy farmers in the district to install a robotic dairy, and concentrates on making a range of cheeses that are sold through IGA stores, wineries and local retail outlets.

Mr Vogel said this was the first year he had entered the IGA Perth Royal Show dairy competition.

“It’s a great buzz to win the (Best Small Cheese Maker) award, it’s really great and I think it will help the business,” Mr Vogel said.

“But it also means I’ve got to do some planning for the future – the cheeses that won gold (in class 14) are all long ripening, they take about three months to mature.

“We’re only a very small business so I have to work out what it (award) will mean for the business and how much extra cheese we might have to produce,” he said.