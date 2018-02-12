WA growers are being urged to communicate with their herbicide suppliers as the impacts of China’s environmental crackdown is felt.

It comes after a tumultuous six months in China and the closure of tens of thousands of factories, as the country worked towards its 2013 plans to reduce emissions from heavily polluting industries by 30 per cent by the end of 2017.

The environmental regulations introduced by the Chinese government have increased compliance costs for manufacturers and reduced their capacity, pushing up prices on most pre-emergent herbicides between five and 30pc.

Similar price increases are expected for post-emergent products.

With summer spraying underway across most of the WA grainbelt following widespread rain in mid-January, WA Landmark merchandise manager Zach Walsh said it had been a difficult few months locking in pricing and ensuring adequate stock was available.

“It has definitely been more challenging for our procurement team with China and getting pricing and confirming supply than what we have seen before,” Mr Walsh said.

“Growers are going to be affected by the price rises that they’ll see, but we’re confident we will see our required volumes despite the issues – it certainly hasn’t been all smooth sailing behind the scenes.”

“They (Chinese government) closed a lot of factories and intermediate suppliers over their winter,” Mr Walsh said.

“That’s not ideal timing for Australia because we’re getting all of our product made and shipped in that November to January period, so we really had to try and bring things forward where we could.

“It’s not a cause for panic but I would encourage growers – if there was a year to get your programs organised with your agronomist and get an early order in to your reseller – this would be your year.”

Elders farm supply specialist agchem, Brendon Joss, said although most suppliers were managing the situation adequately to ensure demand was met, growers could also do their part.