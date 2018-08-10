VISITORS to the 2018 WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin Open Day on Friday, September 7, will get a snapshot of the fantastic educational opportunities that the college offers.

Students have been busy preparing for the annual showcase of their projects and skills ranging from sheep shearing, wool handling, cattle, pig and sheep husbandry, wood and metal work projects to classroom activities.

They will also offer personalised tours.

The college offers an alternative schooling experience for year 11 and 12 students seeking careers in agricultural or allied trades industries.

Practical, hands-on experience is combined with a comprehensive classroom component to give students the opportunity to attend university, TAFE, apprenticeships or to gain immediate employment upon graduating.

Open day visitors can meet new principal Sally Panizza and hear about her plans for the future.

“Commencing at the college in Cunderdin this term has allowed me to combine two of my passions, education and agriculture, in the one setting,” Ms Panizza said.

“The range of opportunities available for students across farming, trades and class work provides them with a unique set of skills that makes them highly competitive when transitioning to the work force after graduating from the college.

“I have been impressed with the passion and expertise of our staff, as well as the enthusiasm and quality of work from the students.

“I encourage anyone who has wondered what agricultural education is about to come to our open day – I am sure you will be amazed at what we have to offer.”

Visitors are welcome from 10am with farm tours being held regularly throughout the day.

The college Triple ‘C’ Ram Sale will be conducted from 11am and a shearing competition from 12.30pm.

An impressive parade of modern machinery, used to educate students in all aspects of the college farming operation, will also take place.

The official opening which includes the announcement of 2019 student councillors, along with design and technology and shearing awards, will take place at 2.15pm.

Morning tea and a buffet luncheon, prepared by kitchen staff using college produce will be available.

More information: contact the college on 9635 2100.