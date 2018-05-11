THE GLOBAL wheat market is showing signs of skittishness about the availability of stocks this season, with dryness in Australia, the United States and Russia all causing concern.

Australian old crop wheat prices are about $290-$300 a tonne for APW grade wheat delivered port, while new crop sits about $10/t higher.

Internationally, the news that the Russian grain harvest is expected to dip more than 10 million tonnes this season was a major talking point.

US Department of Agriculture data is flagging the big drop due to a combination of a decline in planted area and lower yield estimates.

AgScientia analyst Lloyd George said the market was watching Russia and the Black Sea carefully.

“They are saying it is coming in dry, but given it was a wet and cold early spring that shouldn’t be too big a problem yet,” Mr George said.

“However it is an emerging issue and if things get worse it may put upward pressure on world prices as Russia is such a key exporter.

“We already knew a lot of this stuff regarding Russia, but if it gets drier and the problems are exacerbated it may add an extra level to a kick in the market.”

Even the news Canada is planting a markedly larger spring crop than last year has failed to send prices south.

Canadian data showed the 15.4 per cent year-on-year increase in its spring wheat plantings is the largest one-year jump since 1976.

“The market is definitely nervous,” Mr George said.

He said world consumption increases meant even with a year like last year, with markedly above average production, wheat prices went up, albeit from low levels.

“The demand means even when there is a massive crop prices can go out, so if we start to see some downgrades to the numbers, especially in Russia, it will be something the market watches very closely.”