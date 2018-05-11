 

Concerns prompt price spike

GREGOR HEARD
11 May, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
A dry start to seeding in Australia is one factor pushing world wheat prices higher.
A dry start to seeding in Australia is one factor pushing world wheat prices higher.

THE GLOBAL wheat market is showing signs of skittishness about the availability of stocks this season, with dryness in Australia, the United States and Russia all causing concern.

Australian old crop wheat prices are about $290-$300 a tonne for APW grade wheat delivered port, while new crop sits about $10/t higher.

Internationally, the news that the Russian grain harvest is expected to dip more than 10 million tonnes this season was a major talking point.

US Department of Agriculture data is flagging the big drop due to a combination of a decline in planted area and lower yield estimates.

AgScientia analyst Lloyd George said the market was watching Russia and the Black Sea carefully.

“They are saying it is coming in dry, but given it was a wet and cold early spring that shouldn’t be too big a problem yet,” Mr George said.

“However it is an emerging issue and if things get worse it may put upward pressure on world prices as Russia is such a key exporter.

“We already knew a lot of this stuff regarding Russia, but if it gets drier and the problems are exacerbated it may add an extra level to a kick in the market.”

Even the news Canada is planting a markedly larger spring crop than last year has failed to send prices south.

Canadian data showed the 15.4 per cent year-on-year increase in its spring wheat plantings is the largest one-year jump since 1976.

“The market is definitely nervous,” Mr George said.

He said world consumption increases meant even with a year like last year, with markedly above average production, wheat prices went up, albeit from low levels.

“The demand means even when there is a massive crop prices can go out, so if we start to see some downgrades to the numbers, especially in Russia, it will be something the market watches very closely.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Updating live ex ships will do little to spare exported animals from the terrible cruelty of
light grey arrow
Not all saleyards are council owned, some are local Agency owned (Maitland for example). Online
light grey arrow
Well Done! There's always room for another Encyclopaedia covering the truth to keep the B s
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables