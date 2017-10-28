IT has been a difficult dry season for many farmers in the northern and eastern Wheatbelt, and despite the lack of yields this harvest, they are determined to have plenty of community spirit.

At a time when most growers would typically be harvesting their crops, hundreds of Wheatbelt farmers and community members are expected to make their way to the Kalannie Town Oval on Saturday, November 25 for the Who Stopped the Rain 2017 Wheatbelt Regional Revival concert.

The idea for the event was conceived by Burakin farmers Jack and Viv Brennan and Andrew and Kirsten Tunstill, who formed a committee with several members of the Kalannie community who threw their support behind the idea.

The committee has spent the past few months organising the family event, in the hope it will get people off their farms to forget about the stresses of the season.

Live music from Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band Proud Mary – that includes former members of The Baby Animals – will headline the event, and former Jets member Fenton Oldmeadow will perform with The Johnny Cash Tribute band.

There will also be entertainment from young performers C ‘n’ J Rocking, who at just seven and 10 years of age, won the Youth Award at the Lancelin Buskers Festival.

With tunes such as Who’ll Stop The Rain and Have You Ever Seen The Rain, Mr Brennan said Proud Mary was the perfect fit for the event.

“We thought they were a bloody good band and it would let people forget about farming,” Mr Brennan said.

“The whole show is not just about farmers, it’s about people in the central Wheatbelt – whether it’s the tyre fitter, the cafe owner, the school teacher’s wife or husband, the vet, everybody – everybody else feels it first and the farmers feel it later.

“It’s just to let everybody forget about life and just remind us that we still live in a pretty good place.”

Mr Brennan said it had been a tough year for growers in the region with many not expecting a fruitful harvest.