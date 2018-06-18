A RECORD 1.6 million hectares of barley is tipped to be planted in WA this season, as market and seasonal conditions prompt growers to replace canola with the well-priced cereal crop.

According to the latest crop report from the Grain Industry Association of WA (GIWA), barley plantings across the grainbelt have risen 5.2 per cent since last month’s estimates, while the area sown to canola has dropped 9.2pc.

The report found the lack of early rain played a significant role in this change, along with gusty conditions in recent weeks which led growers to re-sow wind damaged paddocks.

“Canola is forecast to be down 300,000 hectares from 2017 due to the lack of early rains to ensure a long enough growing season to return a profit,” the report said.

The State’s total crop area estimates have seen a minor reduction of 0.2pc since last month to 8.2m hectares, with most growers wrapping up their seeding programs over the past week. According to the report, it has been a good start to the season for those in Geraldton, west Kwinana, east Kwinana and west Albany port zones, after good general falls over the past few weeks.

These zones are seeing crops out of the ground, which comes as a welcome sight for the several growers who delivered little or no grain last year.

In the Geraldton zone germination has been “good to excellent” across the majority of the region, thanks to several healthy rain events.Hectares planted to lupins have seen a major jump on last year’s area with 180,000ha sown in the zone this year, while barley plantings have also seen a significant increase.

It’s a similar story in the Kwinana zone, where the Midlands region has experienced one of the best breaks to the season in many years.

According to the report, growers west of Dalwallinu received between 25-70 millimetres of rain from late May to a week and a half ago.

Although some areas have reported some wash and wind damage, this has been mostly confined to unanchored stubbles. Paddocks are also looking green in western parts of the Kwinana zone, and while in the eastern parts rainfall has been lower, enough has fallen to trigger crop emergence.