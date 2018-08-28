THE store was full of energy and character at the opening of the new Elders branch in Coorow on last Friday.

About 70 people from the surrounding region packed the store on Main Street, which had undergone extensive renovations and a fresh coat of paint.

Elders area manager Ryan Robinson said the branch was Elders’ first newly company-owned branch in WA for many years.

“Elders has not had a branch in Coorow before,” Mr Robinson said.

“Elders has invested a significant amount of capital into the renovations to the old Cunningham’s building, which is now complete.

“The investment and expansion is in line with Elders eight-point plan to grow the business by 2020.”

Zone general manager west, James Cornish and members of the company’s State leadership attended the opening, which included drinks, food and door prizes.

New branch manager Guy Sims welcomed attendees and said it was great for the local Coorow community to have the investment and presence of Elders, when “a lot of towns are struggling with empty shops and a population decline”.

“We are not experiencing that here due to the spirit of the population,” Mr Sims said.

He said two years ago he wouldn’t have imagined being the new branch manager.

“Life throws up opportunities and you either take them or you don’t,” Mr Sims said.

He said his team was well known in the community and having those established relationships was a major part of Elders’ decision to go ahead with the expansion.

Mr Cornish said the company looked at options including purchasing a vacant block but Mr Sims “was clear we should take on an existing business and improve it”.

“It has worked out beautifully,” Mr Cornish said.

“We are committed to the community and serious about what we are doing.

“This is a full blown Elders branch with all of the services others have, including farm supplies, agronomy, agri finance, livestock, insurance and more.

“We are not here for five minutes.

“We are committed to staff training and to make them successful.”