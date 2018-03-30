 

Country produce for city folk

RACHEL CLARKE
30 Mar, 2018 04:00 AM
Governor of Western Australia Kerry Sanderson addressing the crowd at the Farmer on Your Plate event at Yagan Square, Perth, last Friday.
PRODUCERS showed off their goods at the Farmer on Your Plate event in Perth last week.

The event, focusing on the education of city people regarding the importance of local produce, was held at the recently-opened Yagan Square.

The sixth annual event was organised by the Farming Champions volunteer committee, with support from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s program Buy West Eat Best.

Farming Champions is a volunteer group of both city and country people who are passionate about raising the awareness of the important role farming families play in producing the food we eat.

Governor of Western Australia Kerry Sanderson hoped the event would encourage city people to visit the regions and learn more about farming.

Ms Sanderson opened the event and acknowledged the people who put it together.

“Farmer on Your Plate aims to connect consumers to family farmers producing food for Western Australian families, as well as help to educate the city about the significant contribution farmers make to the State’s economy,” Ms Sanderson said.

Up to 20 producers made their way to the city to showcase meats, honey, vegetable, aquaculture, grain and tourism.

“We can give thanks that our State and our hard working farmers and growers provide us with exceptional local produce.

“I think we are all very proud of what we can offer international visitors,” she said.

FarmWeekly

