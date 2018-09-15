DESPITE not being from a farming family, Kellerberrin local Courtney Garlett has taken a strong interest in the agricultural community.

The 18-year-old is currently completing her year 12 studies at the WA College of Agriculture – Cunderdin.

Attending Kellerberrin District High School until year 7, then studying at Merredin College until year 10, Courtney made the decision to study at the Cunderdin ag college so she could undertake certificate courses while getting her ATAR.

While excelling at her studies, the go-getter also wants to be a good role model for other young Aboriginal people and have a successful career in agriculture.

“Coming from a country town, agriculture had a big influence on the members of the community,” Courtney said.

She started studying at Cunderdin last year.

“Having friends on farms in the Wheatbelt sparked my interest in agriculture and I have found there are many different opportunities on offer in the industry,” Courtney said.

“I first came to the WA College of Agriculture – Cunderdin without a clear direction of where I was heading but I thought that the ability to do certificates in Agriculture, Trades and get an ATAR studying at the college would give me the best opportunity for my future.

“I always knew I would be in ag somewhere because of the influence it had on my community.”

Courtney represented WA at the National Merino Challenge 2018 in Adelaide, South Australia, in March, and while the team didn’t win she said they learnt more about the industry.

“I learnt about AWI (Australian Wool Innovation) and what they do for agriculture,” she said.

“Their innovations and technology make it easier for farmers and also I took an interest in the genetics.”

Courtney has also been announced as a finalist in the 2018 WA Training Awards which recognises outstanding apprentices, trainees, students and trainers across WA.

She is one of four finalists in the WA Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year 2018 category.