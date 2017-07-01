 

Courtney returns to her pop's butchery

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
01 Jul, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Eighteen-month old Sage spends time
Eighteen-month old Sage spends time "helping" mum Courtney Fewster run Gingin Premium Meats.

WHEN Courtney Fewster embarked on her career in agriculture, she never imagined she would one day be running the butcher shop her grandfather built more than 30 years ago in Gingin.

Courtney’s pop Colin, and his two brothers David and Johnny built and ran the local butcher shop in the mid 1980s and after several ownership changes Gingin Premium Meats is back in the Fewster family, under the management of Courtney and her father Wayne.

“I really enjoy the fact that the shop has involved three generations,” Courtney said.

“Pop and his brothers built all of the railing and did all of the welding, which has lasted a long time and is still pretty sturdy.

“Pop is still fairly involved, he still comes in most days and makes morning tea for us.”

Courtney’s passion for livestock stems from her childhood growing up as one of four children on the Fewsters’ family cattle farm at Beermullah.

A mob of 300 breeding cattle, a few sheep and a small amount of crop is run on the 1000 hectare property, 20 kilometres north of Gingin.

“I guess I was a bit of a farm kid, I absolutely loved the farm,” Courtney said.

At 14, Courtney left the family property to begin boarding school at St Mary’s Anglican Girls’ School in Perth.

“I got extremely homesick and as much as I appreciate now the cost that mum and dad paid for me to go there, it was a bit of a tough time,” she said.

“I guess St Mary’s cemented in me that I would eventually want to find a career in something that was fairly agriculturally based.”

After completing high school with impressive results, Courtney commenced an animal science degree at Murdoch University and in 2012, graduated with honours.

Following a brief move interstate and 18 months working in Perth, she decided it was time to return to her farming roots.

“I approached dad one day very nervously and said why don’t we sell our own beef?” she said.

“I believed that we had some great cattle, so why not make the most of that?

“Dad was keen on the idea but probably smarter than me in that he knew that there would be a substantial cost associated with that.

“If we wanted to operate the business on-farm it would involve cool rooms and refrigerated transport, freezers, a boning room and a processing facility.

“All of these combined led to one giant start-up cost and unfortunately we just couldn’t make the figures work.”

However, an opportunity arose in August 2014, when the Gingin butcher shop became available for lease.

“Whether it was fate or just pure luck, at the time the little butcher shop in Gingin was up for lease and dad basically said if you want to do this this, this is our opportunity,’’ she said.

“Although it wasn’t exactly what I had in mind, we bit the bullet and by the end of the month I had resigned from my office job in Perth and I had moved home.”

Almost three years on from establishing their business, the Fewsters haven’t looked back.

The family manage the operation from paddock to plate, with most of the beef sold at Gingin Premium Meats made up of the Fewster’s Black Angus and Murray Grey herd.

The cattle are grass and grain fed in the open paddocks of their Beermullah property, depending on demand and seasonal conditions.

Much of the other produce is sourced locally, and prepared, presented and sold by a team of two butchers, an apprentice butcher and two customer service staff.

Courtney’s partner James also supports the business.

The couple has an 18-month-old daughter Sage.

Gingin Premium Meats works closely with Gingin Meatworks to provide private meat processing services for producers.

“About 80 per cent of our bulk customers are farmers that want to kill their own beef or lambs,” Courtney said.

“They get booked in at the abattoir and they send us a weekly truck.

“We’re lucky enough to be able to hang the beef for as long as need be.

“Without them (Gingin Meatworks) the private processing side of the business probably wouldn’t be taking off like it has.”

For Courtney, the most rewarding part of the business has been managing livestock from paddock to plate.

“My passion is the beef and lamb, the private processing and also being able to sell our own meat,’’ she said.

“Certainly my favourite part is the beef side of things and fine-tuning the animal so that it suits the shop best.

“Also experimenting with hang time, dark cutting and grain versus grass fed beef.

“That’s probably what I studied most at uni and what I loved about uni, so that’s been nice that a few of those little things have filtered through the business.”

Setting up the business has come with its hurdles, and according to Courtney competition from Coles and Woolworths had been a significant challenge.

She said support from the local community had allowed the business to remain competitive.

“We’ve been lucky in that the community we live in is super supportive and pretty switched-on as far as the quality of meat goes.

“I think because a lot of them are cattle and sheep farmers, they know what they’re getting when they come here versus what they’re getting when they do a Coles order,” she said.

“I think once customers are in the door they think wow, this is reasonably priced, the sausages are great and it’s good quality meat so I think just getting people into the habit of coming in is probably the biggest challenge.”

Courtney shared her business experience with 160 people at the West Midlands Group’s 2017 Women, Wellbeing and Wine event at Dandaragan last week.

The 26-year-old was one of three guest speakers at the event who shared advice about running a successful enterprise.

She said support from James, her family and the local community had allowed the business to succeed.

“Probably number one is to make sure that you’ve got the support behind you, whether it’s family or colleagues or friends,” Courtney said.

“Also, I guess like in any other business, I have strengths and weaknesses and by my own admission I need to work on those weaknesses.

“I didn’t study business, we just touched on it at university, but it is certainly something I wish we had worked on.

“In hindsight I would have loved to have more of a business plan, so certainly setting yourself up and making sure you’ve done the research I think is probably the key.”

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly
Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair is a journalist at Farm Weekly.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I went to the State barrier fence coastal - end yesterday - and was appalled at the state of
light grey arrow
The days of DAFWA having the bulk of GRDC funding in WA are long gone, they can't even
light grey arrow
In a domestic market situation I can see why this would be supported but in a 90% export market
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables