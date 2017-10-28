THE old saying an apple doesn’t fall far from the tree rings true on this Goomalling farm.

Murray Siegert will have two of his three sons home this year and they will be around for the future as well.

The story starts at the original farm in Wongan Hills that traded under the name N & R Siegert and Co.

Brothers Norm and Reg Siegert worked together well into their senior years, until the enterprise split in 2001.

“The 6000 acre (2428 hectare) block here in Goomalling was purchased in 1990 by N & R Siegert and Co, at that point I left Wongan and came here to live,” Murray said.

Murray (son of Norm) married local girl, Fiona Baird, in 1992 and they formed their own business.

Fiona is now actively involved in the farm, working mainly in the office.

Murray continued his succession plan by purchasing another 2023ha of land in the surrounding areas, which meant his sons could return home and be part of the family business.

In 2014 Murray broke with family tradition and sold 2000 head of sheep to focus on cropping.

“I have always been a part of mixed-enterprise farming and I used sheep as part of the rotation, although I didn’t have the time after the expansion of the farm and the shearing shed was becoming beyond repair,” he said.

“I always kept the farm maintained for the possibility of sheep in the future, with troughs and tanks all still functioning.

“Luke seems to have an interest in sheep so there is always a chance,” Murray said.

Eldest son Luke, 22, currently works on the farm full-time after finishing his boilermaker/welder apprenticeship in March.

“I always knew I would end up back at the farm, I just wanted to spend some time in Perth and get a trade before I moved home,” Luke said.

“I never knew how helpful my trade would be until I came back to the farm and started fixing things in the shed,” he said.

Luke was a boarder at Aquinas College from years 8-12, graduating in 2012, and unlike his brothers, Josh and Kaleb, wasn’t sure what he planned to do after school, but farming proved an obvious path.