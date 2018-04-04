FORMER rogue WA One Nation Senator and anti-banking farmer Rod Culleton has had his $700,000 Commonwealth government debt waived, along with other politicians ruled ineligible by the High Court recently. But a judgment handed down in a recent effort by Mr Culleton to try to overturn his bankruptcy in the Federal Court says the Trustee has also identified creditors of the bankrupt estate with claims totalling more than $3.2 million. Finance Minister Mathias Cormann issued a statement late last week saying a process was undertaken to consider the debts owed by various disqualified politicians like Mr Culleton, and others caught up in the dual citizenship saga, including former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce and the party’s deputy-leader and senior cabinet minister Fiona Nash. Mr Culleton had initially refused to make a formal request to the government to have his $700,000 debt waived, after being disqualified from parliament early last year due to bankruptcy and another breach of Section 44 of the constitution relating to a larceny conviction at the time of his nomination for election in 2016. A statement from Senator Cormann said part of the government’s consideration process, involving the Department of Finance, the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority and the Department of the House of Representatives and the Department of the Senate, included the creation of a departmental advisory committee of senior public officials to provide advice on the associated debts. “The departmental advisory committee determined that all parliamentarians performed their duties in good faith for a proper purpose and that it was difficult for individuals at the time of nomination to know that they were ineligible for nomination,” he said. “As such, the departmental advisory committee recommended waiving debts consistent with the principles and intent of the ‘Requests for discretionary financial assistance under the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2014’.

“Based on the recommendation of the committee, I have agreed to waive the debts of the following individuals: Rodney Culleton, Barnaby Joyce, Scott Ludlam, Fiona Nash, Malcolm Roberts and Larissa Waters. “These debts include salaries, superannuation and electorate allowances, as well as non-salary expenses, such as, staff expenses, office expenses and travel expenses. “The Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters is currently reviewing matters relating to Section 44 of the Constitution - the Government will consider the recommendations of the Committee when they are finalised.” Senator Cormann’s office was asked to clarify reports the total waived debt for all of the politicians was $16 million - but the government doesn’t discuss the details of individual debt waiver matters, no matter who the individuals are, due to privacy matters. In May last year, a letter to Mr Culleton on the matter of his debt said the Commonwealth non-salary payments made to him, or on his behalf, included; $16,150.08 in superannuation; $188,601.96 in benefits; and $375,243.22 in staff salary and other payments. Mr Culleton told Fairfax Media that - including his six-month salary payments of about $100,000 - his total debt amount to the Commonwealth was close to $700,000. But he said he wouldn’t be asking the government to waive the debts because it would be an admission. “I’m not going to admit to something that is wrong and hasn’t been tested at law,” he said at the time. Mr Culleton said he couldn’t be subject to sentencing – for the alleged theft of a $7.50 tow truck key – as he was originally convicted in absentia in a NSW court over the larceny charge that was later annulled, after his election. Meanwhile, Mr Culleton also recently lost another attempt in a Federal Court case decision handed down in mid-March, to try to have his bankruptcy overturned. “None of the claims or arguments of the applicant have any prospects of success and the pursuit of many of the claims is quite clearly an abuse of process,” the judgement said in the unsuccessful claim pursued by Mr Culleton against his former farming neighbour Dick Lester who won a long-running bankruptcy claim over a soured farm property transaction and contract to sell oats.