 

Cunderdin college sets up summer grazing

05 Sep, 2018 03:20 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, students were busy recently planting 10,000 Anameka saltbush seedlings.
WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, students were busy recently planting 10,000 Anameka saltbush seedlings.

SUMMER grazing for livestock at the WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, will be bolstered by the recent planting of 10,000 Anameka saltbush seedlings by students.

The saltbush will support the already established Anameka plantings at the college, on slightly saline land which is unsuitable for cropping.

College assistant farm manager Leanne Grant-Williams hoped the extra plantings would provide a valuable feed resource over the dry period between January to April, when feed supplies were tight.

“We routinely graze the salt bush with both cattle and sheep in separate mobs and this grazing has reduced the pressure on our existing dry feed,” Ms Grant-Williams said.

“The college has chosen to plant Anameka saltbush due to its superior digestibility, higher organic matter and lower levels of salt.

“Anameka produces eight times more biomass than other varieties of saltbush and sheep have a high preference grazing Anameka than other salt bush varieties found across the Wheatbelt.”

As part of their year 12 curriculum, the students have been learning about the benefits of Anameka saltbush, including a visit from Chatfield’s Nursery, Tammin, owners Dustin and Lisa McCreery.

The students helped to select the planting site, which borders on the Mortlock River system.

“Students were enthusiastic to be involved with the planting and learnt valuable skills including utilising guidance technology in the college John Deere tractor and planting skills,” she said.

The college hopes to continue to increase plantings in future years, utilising the big area of non-cropping land throughout the college farm.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Tony Seabrook what a corrupt man you are. You are also a complete liar. I also am a farmer's
light grey arrow
About time: they are serial offenders of breaching both export regulations and animal welfare
light grey arrow
I would appreciate you showing my comments or is this for only sympathetic posts for Tony
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables