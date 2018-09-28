STUDENTS from agricultural colleges and farm specialty schools across the State gathered at the Claremont Showgrounds on Thursday last week to compete in a farm skills competition.

Hosted by the Royal Agricultural Society of WA (RASWA), the 29th Farm Skills event helps students to refine their skills to high standards as many aspire to have a career in agriculture after school.

The competiton was made up of 16 events, including the team relay to conclude the day, and showcased student talent and camaraderie.

About 100 students competed, from as far as Esperance in the south and Morawa in the north.

RASWA president Paul Carter said the Farm Skills event was important for “celebrating the future of farming in this State and the skills that (students) have developed at the colleges”.

Taking out the top prize of overall winner was WA College of Agriculture (WACOA) Cunderdin Team One, with Harvey Teams Two and Three finishing second and third respectively.

Winners for the individual categories were:

p Harvey Team One won GPS Tracking and Weed/Seed Identification, Team Two for Fence Construction, and Team Three won the Fillet Weld and Steer Appraisal events;

p Denmark Team Two won Pressing a Bale of Wool and First Aid;

p Cunderdin Team One topped two events being the Sheep Mouthing, Drenching, Drafting and Weight Assessment, and the Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling, and Team Three took out the Tractor Driving Obstacle Course and Safety and Cutting Steel Plate events;

p Narrogin Team Two placed first for the Ram Selection and Prime Lamb Appraisal;

p Morawa Team One took out Chemical Safety, and Team Three won the Wool Appraisal and Butt Weld categories.

p Harvey also won the team relay but this event did not contribute to the competition scores.

Labor Agricultural Region MLC Darren West attended the event and said showcasing the skills of young people in agriculture is important for the industry’s future.

“The learning of skills, and sharing and passing on of those skills are so important for the future of agriculture,” Mr West said.