 

Delivery app to extend next season

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
11 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The delivery app provides real time notifications of sampling results, the driver’s arrival and departure from the receival locations.
The delivery app provides real time notifications of sampling results, the driver’s arrival and departure from the receival locations.

SEVERAL pilot programs trialled by the CBH Group will be extended into next harvest, after performing well during last year’s 13.23 million tonne season.

The co-operative’s new mobile Carter’s Delivery Form (CDF) application will be rolled out Statewide during the 2018-19 harvest, allowing those delivering grain to submit their CDF forms online rather than manually.

The app provides real time notifications to the grower of sampling results, the driver’s arrival and departure from the receival locations, information about which sites are open and which grains are being accepted at each site.

The CDF app was initially rolled out at the Metro Grain Centre in Forrestfield, Moora, and Area 7 sites including Brookton, Narrakine, Nomans Lake, Wickepin, Bulyee, Corrigin, Ainsworth, Ardath, Mt Kokeby, Kondinin, Kulin, Yealering and Dudinin.

It was extended in November last year to several sites in Area 3, including Ballidu, Konnongorring, Mclevie, Moora, Piawianning, Pithara, Regans Ford, Watheroo, Wongan Hills.

According to CBH general manager of operations David Capper, the trial had proven the new mobile application improved efficiency and safety at recieval sites.

“There’s a number of benefits to CDF app – it allows us to be able to really accurately track the total delivery process so we can understand and get a lot better information around queue times and delivery times at sites and understand the performance of sites better,” Mr Capper said.

“It also provides real time information to the grower back in the paddock about what’s happening on site – they can instantly see quality data, where there truck is and what part of the delivery process it’s in.”

“It creates a lot of efficiency and safety benefits with a lot less people walking around sites delivering manual forms with all of this information being transferred electronically rather than truck drivers getting out of their trucks.”

Mr Capper said the CBH Group would also be extending a trial conducted last year, in which harvest estimates were formed in a new way.

Close to 70 WA growers participated in the pilot program last harvest, which Mr Capper said allowed CBH to better understand where certain commodities were being grown, and where CBH services were best suited.

“We’re making some changes to the way that we do harvest estimates so that we can get a better picture of what’s out there and also be able to provide our local management teams with better planning tools so that they can put the right services in the right place to optimise growers paddock to port costs,” Mr Capper said.

“We’re trying to understand more accurately where the certain commodities are being grown, rather than just where growers would like to deliver them so we can actually start to map out and understand the total paddock to port costs on a more accurate basis.”

Mr Capper said results of the harvest estimates trial were being finalised, and a decision on the extent of the program’s expansion would be made once its outcomes were finalised.

Also on the agenda this year is continued improvements to Network Strategy sites, including an 80,000 tonne storage upgrade at the Esperance zone’s Chadwick site.

The Network Strategy is the co-operative's plan to reduce recieval sites across the WA grainbelt from 200 to 100 delivery points and improve efficiency within the grain handler's storage and handling division.

Construction is set to begin early this year on four new 20,000t closed circular storage cells at the Chadwick site, taking its storage capacity to 655,000t.

It comes after the Esperance port zone topped its 2.7mt record set in 2016-17 to reach 2.83mt this harvest.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables