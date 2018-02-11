SEVERAL pilot programs trialled by the CBH Group will be extended into next harvest, after performing well during last year’s 13.23 million tonne season.

The co-operative’s new mobile Carter’s Delivery Form (CDF) application will be rolled out Statewide during the 2018-19 harvest, allowing those delivering grain to submit their CDF forms online rather than manually.

The app provides real time notifications to the grower of sampling results, the driver’s arrival and departure from the receival locations, information about which sites are open and which grains are being accepted at each site.

The CDF app was initially rolled out at the Metro Grain Centre in Forrestfield, Moora, and Area 7 sites including Brookton, Narrakine, Nomans Lake, Wickepin, Bulyee, Corrigin, Ainsworth, Ardath, Mt Kokeby, Kondinin, Kulin, Yealering and Dudinin.

It was extended in November last year to several sites in Area 3, including Ballidu, Konnongorring, Mclevie, Moora, Piawianning, Pithara, Regans Ford, Watheroo, Wongan Hills.

According to CBH general manager of operations David Capper, the trial had proven the new mobile application improved efficiency and safety at recieval sites.

“There’s a number of benefits to CDF app – it allows us to be able to really accurately track the total delivery process so we can understand and get a lot better information around queue times and delivery times at sites and understand the performance of sites better,” Mr Capper said.

“It also provides real time information to the grower back in the paddock about what’s happening on site – they can instantly see quality data, where there truck is and what part of the delivery process it’s in.”

“It creates a lot of efficiency and safety benefits with a lot less people walking around sites delivering manual forms with all of this information being transferred electronically rather than truck drivers getting out of their trucks.”

Mr Capper said the CBH Group would also be extending a trial conducted last year, in which harvest estimates were formed in a new way.