UNPRECEDENTED demand for nitrogen fertilisers since the late season break and a raw materials shipment to WA which did not arrive last month, has led to shortages at a critical time.

Fertiliser suppliers have scrambled to keep up with demand for urea and some liquid forms of nitrogen fertiliser such as UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) and the CSBP product Flexi-N.

The possibility of a bumper harvest across the Wheatbelt, following the late break and widespread good follow-up rains, has seen farmers looking to maximise yield and protein potential by spraying or spreading nitrogen fertilisers on grain crops.

Some are also looking to boost legume crops which can fix nitrogen to feed subsequent crops.

Demand almost exceeded supply in 2016, which produced a record 16.6 million tonnes grain harvest and this year the demand spike for nitrogen fertilisers, particularly in liquid form where it can be sprayed in conjunction with a fungicide after the wet weather, has seemingly caught suppliers short.

The current bumper harvest forecast overturned earlier predictions of a significantly reduced harvest, which were based on the lack of rain through autumn and early winter.

Farm Weekly understands fertiliser suppliers had not built up stockpiles because they did not want to be caught holding substantial supplies if the rains had not arrived in time to salvage the season.

The situation was compounded when a CSBP shipment due last month did not arrive, leading to a temporary shortage of raw materials.

CSBP, one of the State’s biggest manufacturers, importers and distributors of fertilisers and industrial chemicals, supplies ammonia to commercial customers who produce liquid fertilisers, so the missed shipment also impacted on other manufacturers and distributors.

CSBP has described recent fertiliser demand as “unprecedented” and said demand for nitrogen has been about 50 per cent higher than expected during July and August, when compared with the average of the past five years.