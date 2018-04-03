SWISS trained artisan cheesemaker Chris Vogel, Denmark, has added to his Dellendale Creamery’s accolades with a low-volume gold medal specialty.

Mr Vogel’s Dellendale Creamery Peaceful Bay Gruyere won Grand Champion Dairy Product and Champion Cheese at the 2018 Dairy Industry Association of Australia (DIAA) WA dairy product awards presentation dinner at the Cottesloe Golf Club recently.

Mr Vogel, who runs the business on his former dairy farm with just a part-time helper to wrap and pack cheeses, made only 10 of the 12 kilogram wheels of Peaceful Bay Gruyere last year.

According to Mr Vogel, each one started as 130 litres of fresh milk straight out of the vat at the nearby robotic dairy of Malcolm and Kellee Hick, who run more than 180 Holstein milking cows on a farm in the next block and raise their herd replacement heifers on Mr Vogel’s farm.

He said hard-cooked raw milk cheese Peaceful Bay Gruyere was only available on limited release because it could only be made when risk of silage bacteria contamination was low.

It is then cured for a minimum of six months, with more complex flavours developing at around nine to 12 months.

Mr Vogel has another batch of Gruyere wheels ripening in the cool room for release around December.

“Certainly after such recognition that our cheese is top quality, we can feel confident to make more to cater for market demand,” he said.

The Peaceful Bay name continues a Dellendale Creamery tradition of cheeses named after local places.

Mr Vogel started the tradition when he began hand-making cheeses about seven years ago as a hobby which developed into a wholesale micro-manufacturing business.

“Peaceful Bay was suggested by one of the shops (he supplies) in Perth, who knows our interest in using local place names for our cheeses,” he said.

“We liked it, Peaceful Bay is a strong community with some well-aged characters.”

The Grand Champion Dairy Product award won Mr Vogel a grant of up to $2000 towards the cost of attending a dairy conference or training event.