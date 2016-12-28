A WA company producing Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser in the Little Sandy Desert to replace imports with export product became a step closer last week.

Kalium Lakes Ltd (KLL) plans to produce SoP from brine pumped from under a chain of salt lakes between the Great Northern Highway, south of Newman, and Canning Stock Route, north of Wiluna.

It listed on the WA branch of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Thursday.

The week before, KLL raised $6 million through an over-subscribed public share issue to enable it to continue proving up its inferred 19.8 million tonnes drainable porosity SoP resource at its Beyondie Potash Project some 160 kilometres south east of Newman.

There is an estimated total reserve of 140mt of potassium and sulphur-rich brine beneath the string of salt lakes that comprise the Beyondie project, stretching across a Kumarina pastoral lease held by Pilbara helicopter-piloting cattleman and businessman Brent Smoothy.

Mr Smoothy is KLL's founder and major shareholder.

He came up with the idea of searching beneath the salt lakes for SoP potential after quizzing mining geologists as he flew them to remote sites during the mining boom and development of the Roy Hill mine.

From Sylvania Station, east of Newman, he runs more than 44,000 cattle on Hillside and Panorama stations near Marble Bar, as well as Kumarina, and a 3237 hectare finishing feedlot at Eneabba operated by parents Vince and Gloria.

A helicopter pilot by trade, he also runs Smoothy Helicopter Services with eight helicopters - down from 13 in the mining boom - and earthmoving and construction business Rachlan Holdings Pty Ltd.

Mr Smoothy and wife Rachel headed a contingent of company management and workers who flew down from Newman especially to watch as he rang the bell in the ASX boardroom when KLL appeared on the ASX public company list.

"As soon as we've got New Year's Day out of the way we'll be going in (to the lakes) with a bulldozer to put a track in and following that will be the pumps," Mr Smoothy said.