BUSINESS is buzzing in its North American and European divisions, but eastern Australian grain storage, logistics and marketing kingpin GrainCorp is struggling to report much good news on the home front, with profits for 2017-18 likely to be half last year’s – if that.

Even a handy booster shot from American president Donald Trump’s recent business tax cuts in the US won’t save GrainCorp from recording an underlying after-tax profit slump to between $50 million and $70m for 2017-18

That’s down from last financial year’s $142m net profit, generated largely from the record 2016 harvest and subsequent big export and storage volumes handled by the network.

Withering summer weather is fast eroding prospects for the sorghum crop in New South Wales and Queensland.

GrainCorp is also lamenting the fact much of the lean 2017 winter season harvest is being hoovered up by domestic stockfeed buyers or local human consumption markets, rather than shipped offshore.

Export volumes through the company’s seven port sites in Queensland, NSW and Victoria are tipped to be almost 75 per cent less than last season in what new chairman Graham Bradley said promised to be “a challenged year for the industry”.

Not only are Australian export markets in Asia buying wheat shipped from Eastern Europe for $20 a tonne or $30/t less than Eastern States crops are worth, the 102-year-old grain handler faces significantly more competition for recently harvested grain from on-farm storages in the grainbelt.

GrainCorp’s silo network has so far received about 5.8 million tonnes, compared to a total 2016-17 receivals of 15mt.

“Significantly lower grain stocks across the eastern seaboard means a large portion of the crop will remain in Australia, either on-farm or secured by domestic customers,” said GrainCorp managing director Mark Palmquist.

“There is particularly strong demand for grain in some northern regions due to the persistent dry conditions.”

Mr Palmquist told last week’s annual general meeting that summer crop expectations had also deteriorated in recent weeks due to prolonged hot and dry weather in Queensland and northern NSW.