COMMUNITY spirit like that required to organise and run the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days is what sets regional towns apart from their suburban counterparts.

That was the view expressed by WA Rural Woman of the Year Tanya Dupagne as she opened the 54th annual Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days last week.

Ms Dupagne congratulated Dowerin on its community spirit and the field days’ organising committee and volunteers who help run them.

“Every country town that I’ve been to (she has visited 45 all over Australia so far for speaking engagements) is unique, it has its own thing that makes it special,” said Ms Dupagne, the founder of Camp Kulin which runs special programs for children who have experienced some form of trauma or torture.

“But the one thing I’ve noticed is that in every country town I’ve been to people come together and support each other and support events like this (field days),” she said.

“This is what makes the community happen, especially when times are tough like over east at the moment.

“The Dowerin Field Days are the largest in the State and one of the three biggest machinery field days in the country and that takes a lot of work from a lot of different people in the community to get it to that point.”

A city girl born and raised in Kwinana and returning there after living in Canada and South Africa on completing school, Ms Dupagne said she was “amazed” by regional communities’ ability to come together, particularly in hard times, and for events like field days.

“That’s when you see the amazing side of people who live in the country,” she said.

Community spirit was not as readily visible in cities, she noted.

Ms Dupagne used her own experiences with Camp Kulin to illustrate her point.

With help from a team of 200 volunteers she runs camps through the year for children who are often victims of domestic violence and who have attempted suicide – in the past 12 months children from 185 towns across WA have been to Camp Kulin.