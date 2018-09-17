 

Drive for Life steps up a gear

AIDAN SMITH
17 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
At the Newdegate Machinery Field Days last week was Peter Wright (left), Peter Wright Transport, Kojonup, Federal Member for O'Connor Rick Wilson and Glenn ‘Yogi’ Kendall, Kendall Trucking and Co, Katanning.
At the Newdegate Machinery Field Days last week was Peter Wright (left), Peter Wright Transport, Kojonup, Federal Member for O'Connor Rick Wilson and Glenn ‘Yogi’ Kendall, Kendall Trucking and Co, Katanning.

SALMON Gums will be the first pit stop for the Great Southern Hearts – Drive For Life, when famous outback trucker Glenn ‘Yogi’ Kendall and colleague Peter Wright and company leave on a fundraising drive from Kojonup to Gunnedah, New South Wales, starting on Monday, September 24.

The Salmon Gums Community Centre will host the convoy from 5pm, where visitors will be able to purchase a $10 meal – with all funds going toward the Country Women’s Association (CWA) Drought Appeal.

The three-week-old campaign has already collected about $90,000 worth of donations.

Mr Kendall, of Kendall Trucking and Co, Katanning, best known for his appearances on Outback Truckers, said the generosity of WA farmers had blown them away, with way more than what two drivers could take on their own.

“We have about 10 truck loads – with 20 tonnes a load,” Mr Kendall said.

“People have really rallied around.

“No one has hesitated.”

Mr Kendall said while he was the face of the Drive For Life, a lot of the background work had been done by Mr Wright, of Peter Wright Transport, Kojonup.

He said they decided to support the drought farmers in the Eastern States by taking across “hay, feed, pellets, and any other personal necessities (for the whole family) that have been donated from local farmers, community groups and the public”.

“There’s a pallet of beer and a pallet of dog food in the mix as well,” Mr Kendall said.

“We know a lot of people and it’s not bad for couple of truckies who have been flat out working as well.

“We’ve done all of this in that time.”

The Drive For Life team was supporting Sue McDougal at the CWA stand at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days last week.

Farm Weekly ran into them as they walked around the Family Interest Display Pavilion talking to people about the campaign.

Mr Kendall said “farming is a tough gig and, right now, tough doesn’t even begin to describe what our mates in rural NSW are going through”.

“They need more than just a ‘hay run’.

“They need feed, but they also need to know that Australia has their back; that the Great Southern has their back; that we know they need our love, support, and the mateship that comes with lending an ear and having a yarn.

“The backbone of our country needs our help, and these farmers need to know that we care.

“Every single cent raised, every single donation is going where it is needed.”

The convoy plans to cross the Nullarbor, stopping off at key locations along the way including Eucla, Ceduna, Kimba, Mildura, Hay and Cowra to share stories, meet locals, raise awareness, visit schools and local businesses, as well as rest on the way to where the supplies were needed most.

“Everyone who has heard about this campaign wants to help,” Mr Kendall said.

“The more people we can reach, the more we can get to these communities who are in dire need – and not just feed for the animals and supplies for the farmers, but mateship, support, understanding, and raising awareness of mental health and wellbeing in our rural communities.”

Mr Kendall said the stop at Mildura coincided with the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne so there would be fundraising in the morning and then they would watch the game.

There is a big barbecue planned for when they reach Forbes, NSW, on Monday, October 1, with others in the Eastern States wanting to contribute to the cause by donating meat for the party, as well as water to fill the farmers’ tanks.

Information about the campaign, the businesses helping out, the convoy itinerary and donating can be found at greatsouthernhearts.com.au.

There is also a blog for those wanting to follow the campaign as it makes its way across to NSW.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I'm one of the people who want marijuana to be legalized, some city have been approved it but
light grey arrow
#blueysmegacarshowandcruise2019 10 years on Daniels Ute will be apart of another massive cause.
light grey arrow
Australia's live animal trade is nothing but a blood stained industry that suits those who
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables