SALMON Gums will be the first pit stop for the Great Southern Hearts – Drive For Life, when famous outback trucker Glenn ‘Yogi’ Kendall and colleague Peter Wright and company leave on a fundraising drive from Kojonup to Gunnedah, New South Wales, starting on Monday, September 24.

The Salmon Gums Community Centre will host the convoy from 5pm, where visitors will be able to purchase a $10 meal – with all funds going toward the Country Women’s Association (CWA) Drought Appeal.

The three-week-old campaign has already collected about $90,000 worth of donations.

Mr Kendall, of Kendall Trucking and Co, Katanning, best known for his appearances on Outback Truckers, said the generosity of WA farmers had blown them away, with way more than what two drivers could take on their own.

“We have about 10 truck loads – with 20 tonnes a load,” Mr Kendall said.

“People have really rallied around.

“No one has hesitated.”

Mr Kendall said while he was the face of the Drive For Life, a lot of the background work had been done by Mr Wright, of Peter Wright Transport, Kojonup.

He said they decided to support the drought farmers in the Eastern States by taking across “hay, feed, pellets, and any other personal necessities (for the whole family) that have been donated from local farmers, community groups and the public”.

“There’s a pallet of beer and a pallet of dog food in the mix as well,” Mr Kendall said.

“We know a lot of people and it’s not bad for couple of truckies who have been flat out working as well.

“We’ve done all of this in that time.”

The Drive For Life team was supporting Sue McDougal at the CWA stand at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days last week.

Farm Weekly ran into them as they walked around the Family Interest Display Pavilion talking to people about the campaign.

Mr Kendall said “farming is a tough gig and, right now, tough doesn’t even begin to describe what our mates in rural NSW are going through”.

“They need more than just a ‘hay run’.