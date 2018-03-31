ONE day it’s a woman being fatally hit by an automated Uber vehicle in the United States, the next it could be a driverless freight train fully-loaded with cattle or grains crashing into a school bus full of children on a public road in regional Australia.

Co-chairman of the Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee and WA Labor, senator Glenn Sterle has concerns about such an accident occurring with the emerging auto-drive technology, in Australia.

Senator Sterle spearheaded an inquiry into national road safety that handed down a report late last year, recommending a number of measures to improve standards.

He felt compelled to speak out after an Uber self-driving vehicle killed a 49-year-old woman in Arizona recently who was crossing the road, sparking an international backlash and debate.

Senator Sterle – a former truck driver who still uses regional roads in WA’s North West on frequent occasion – now has serious questions about the safety and practical implications of the driverless vehicles being used on public roads in Australia in future.

He said driverless trucks and heavy machinery were already being used in off-road transportation in sectors like mining and could have practical application and profitability benefits for use in farming through self-driving autonomous tractors controlled remotely, by farmers away from their paddocks, to manipulate various applications.

But senator Sterle wants to apply the brakes to the technology’s progress, warning there’s no need to implement it at excessive speed for fear of making fatal, irreversible mistakes.

“In all fairness, let’s not fool ourselves, in my home State of WA, automated vehicles and this technology, have been used in the mines for many years,” senator Sterle said.

“Massive iron ore trains in the Pilbara have been running without drivers for 15 years now, easily, with a huge amount of our haulpaks being used, particularly through Rio Tinto mines and FMG which are driverless.