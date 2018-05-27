DRONE pilots have beaten dogs for the second year in a row at Muresk Institute’s novel Drone versus Dog competition that highlights technology career opportunities available in agriculture.

But it was a close finish on the Muresk oval last Wednesday.

Jay, the energetic eight-year-old border collie/kelpie cross, scorched around the obstacle course laid out on the oval in a blistering 16.29 seconds – 1.13 seconds quicker than the best time achieved by a drone controlled by a student pilot.

But in his enthusiasm to set quickest time Jay misinterpreted hand signals and vocal instructions from owner and Mandurah dog trainer Sylvia Hamilton.

He raced around the last hay bale obstacle instead of between them.

The dog’s disqualification left year 11 John Curtin College of the Arts student Archie Le Grice, 16, the winning pilot with a time of 17.42 seconds for manoeuvring a drone over the same course.

He won a Phantom 3 drone fitted with a camera for the college.

With a time of 19.12 seconds, Mark Ward of Western Australia College of Agriculture, Harvey, was second.

Although she crashed out of the competition, Kelmscott Senior High School student Taila Gilbertson was judged by drone instructor and chief controller Sam Watson of UAV Resources, which supplied the drones, to be the smoothest operator.

Participants were years 10-12 students from the three Western Australian College of Agriculture campuses – Harvey, Denmark and Cunderdin, Applecross and Kelmscott senior high schools, Quairading District High School, Kiara College, Edmund Rice College, Bindoon, and John Curtin College of the Arts, with 190 students visiting Muresk for the day.

A roadshow crew and trailer display promoting drone and other new technology in agriculture, had visited each college and school earlier in the year and each had chosen from student nominations a drone pilot to represent them in the Drone versus Dog competition.

The eventual winner was the only drone pilot in the competition with any previous experience.