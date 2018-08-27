THE innovative use of drones to precisely assess soil erosion will be on show at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD) Newdegate Machinery Field Days display on Wednesday, September 5 and Thursday, September 6.

DPIRD grains and livestock manager Alison Lacey said soil erosion was a common

problem in agricultural industries and DPIRD officers were called on to calculate significant soil movement following major weather events.

"Newdegate and Ravensthorpe were seriously affected by flood damage in early 2017 and

Bunbury-based research officer Nick Wright travelled to the region to assist in calculating the economic impact and landscape rehabilitation," Ms Lacey said.

"Mr Wright realised traditional surveying methods and photography from ground level would not result in accurate data, so he used his extensive knowledge of technologies to create a remedy.

"Drones were employed to take numerous photos in a uniform pattern over the eroded

landscape, the images were stitched together into a 3D model, and the model was subtracted from an estimated pre-erosion surface to calculate the amount of soil lost.

"This kind of innovation is vital - the use of available technologies was labour-efficient,

accurate and applicable to other agriculture industries."

Landholders can watch a short film of the 3D model at the DPIRD display and discuss its potential application with Mr Wright.

Mapping and land planning officers will also be on hand to update visitors' property contact

details and those who do will go into a draw for a free map.

Ms Lacey said the display would also include information on livestock biosecurity and

improving the efficiency and profitability of grain growers and livestock producers.

"The livestock biosecurity focus will be on traceability, with officers available to help producers with all aspects of traceability, including brands and National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) database transfers," she said.